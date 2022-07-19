column2

Fun Fest 2022 is here. So is its most eagerly anticipated event: Steve’s Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia Contest. This competition is sponsored by the community-minded members of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, whose dedicated staff labors tirelessly the year around promoting our fair city as the leading location in the nation to live, work and play. The Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce will award Kingsport gift packs full of assorted goodies to three winners.

Everyone may enter except Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce staff, Kingsport Public Library staff, Barry, Carol and Janice. Only one entry per family and per address is allowed. Read all questions carefully to ensure your answers are correctly worded. Then legibly write (or type) your answers, and your name, address and telephone number, on a piece of paper and deliver it in person to the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce office at 400 Clinchfield St.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history student and trivia aficionado. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video