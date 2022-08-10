column2

The most stunning election news recently was the lopsided abortion rights vote in Kansas. The Republican super-majority legislature wanted to strip an abortion right from the state’s constitution and give the power over it to themselves. They deviously worded the proposal so a “yes” vote would be for their plan and set the vote on primary day when historically in the deeply red state mostly Republicans vote. Unfortunately for them, opponents told the public what was going on and those opposed turned out in huge numbers.

Speaking of Republicans, the Arizona variety elected extremist secretary of state and U.S. Senate candidates. The former called Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson a “pedophile apologist,” predicts that Anthony Fauci “will be in prison this decade,” and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The latter candidate likewise says the 2020 election was stolen and wants to ban early voting and sharply restrict mail-in ballots, even though both have been widely popular for years in Arizona. He is suing to suspend the use of all electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona and wants to give the GOP-led legislature authority to overturn election results.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video