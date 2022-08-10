The most stunning election news recently was the lopsided abortion rights vote in Kansas. The Republican super-majority legislature wanted to strip an abortion right from the state’s constitution and give the power over it to themselves. They deviously worded the proposal so a “yes” vote would be for their plan and set the vote on primary day when historically in the deeply red state mostly Republicans vote. Unfortunately for them, opponents told the public what was going on and those opposed turned out in huge numbers.
Speaking of Republicans, the Arizona variety elected extremist secretary of state and U.S. Senate candidates. The former called Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson a “pedophile apologist,” predicts that Anthony Fauci “will be in prison this decade,” and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The latter candidate likewise says the 2020 election was stolen and wants to ban early voting and sharply restrict mail-in ballots, even though both have been widely popular for years in Arizona. He is suing to suspend the use of all electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona and wants to give the GOP-led legislature authority to overturn election results.
Present Arizona House Speaker, Republican Rusty Bowers, testified at U.S. House Jan. 6, 2021, committee that Trump and his allies wanted him to overturn the 2020 election in his state. “I said, ‘Look, you are asking me to do something that is counter to my oath.’ ” He was immediately censured by his own political party and lost his bid for a state Senate seat.
Liz Cheney is a Republican. Currently Wyoming’s sole U.S. representative, she has been stripped of her House leadership position, and she will most likely lose her seat for her role as co-chair of the 1/6 House committee. Cheney has said of that, “I believe this is the most important thing I’ve ever done professionally and maybe the most important thing I ever do.”
Bowers and Cheney are the latest examples of what happens to honest Republican politicians: they are condemned by their own party and voted out of office.
For those who still believe the 2020 election was stolen, here is proof it was not. Trump’s own attorneys said there was no election fraud. Trump’s Attorney General said there was no election fraud. All of the lawsuits Trump filed concluded there was no fraud, many by judges Trump appointed. The Supreme Court with a 6 to 3 Republican majority refused to hear the cases. Multiple recounts in multiple states, many done several times, concluded there was no fraud. Cyber Ninjas, an extreme right wing organization that pushed the big lie, concluded there was no fraud.
During the pandemic, Congress gave schools waivers allowing free school lunch for every student. The waivers had a massive positive effect: An analysis of 62 school districts found that 95% of districts said the waivers reduced hunger among students and 89% said it made things easier on parents. The National School Lunch Program fed 22.6 million kids every day in fiscal year 2020, and meals are linked to better academic achievement, behavior and health. Naturally, some in Congress want to scale back the program.
Lastly, the Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department have informed the House 1/6 committee that all their 1/6 emails were “accidentally” erased shortly after that date in a “reset” of cell phones. If you believe this is just a coincidence, I have a bridge to sell you.