OK, I’ll admit it. I’m a space nerd. I sometimes get up early or stay up late to watch a launch, satellite deployment or space walk on the internet. And there is plenty to watch these days.
Recently, I was waiting on a launch out of New Zealand by Rocket Lab, a SpaceX competitor. To pass the time, I watched part one of Netflix’s four-part series on the space shuttle Challenger disaster.
Side note — Rocket Lab also launches out of Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and rumor has it that the company is thinking of expanding there.
Early in the program, there was a clip of NASA’s introduction of the astronaut class of 1978 from which many space shuttle crews would come, including most of the Challenger astronauts. But what caught my attention was when they introduced Dr. Margaret Rhea Seddon. who worked at a hospital in Memphis.
I did a quick check on NASA.gov and discovered that Seddon was a native Tennessean, born in Murfreesboro. Then I began to wonder how many Tennesseans have been astronauts.
The answer is seven.
With NASA set to launch its new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft to the moon on Aug. 29, I thought it would be interesting to look at the history of our Tennessee astronauts.
Another side note — while I think it would be fun to ride on SLS around the moon and be the eighth Tennessee astronaut, I won’t be going. But my name will. Earlier this year NASA had a deal where you could sign up to have your name put on a flash drive that would be stashed in the capsule for the ride around the moon. So I signed up. I even got a “boarding pass” for my name. So I will be watching the launch with extra interest.
Since we are heading back to the moon, I thought it would be fun, and logical, to start with Tennessee’s first astronaut who almost went there.
There were no Tennessee astronauts during projects Mercury or Gemini. But when astronaut group 5 was named in 1966 for the Apollo program, John Bull from Memphis was among those selected.
Bull was in good company. Among the 19 men in group 5 were Charles Duke, who walked on the moon on Apollo 16; Fred Haise, lunar module pilot of Apollo 13; James Irwin, who walked on the moon on Apollo 15; Ken Mattingly, who was bumped from Apollo 13 because he had been exposed to rubella, but would be the command module pilot of Apollo 16; Edgar Mitchell, who walked on the moon on Apollo 14; Stuart Roosa, command model pilot of Apollo 14; John Swigert, who replaced Mattingly on Apollo 13; and Alfred Worden, who would be the command module pilot of Apollo 15.
Bull and Irwin would test the new space suits, which had been redesigned after the Apollo 1 fire. The two men took part in altitude verification tests, wearing space suits for three hours at 100% oxygen at a pressure of 3.7 psi as the test chamber they were in simulated an altitude of 240,000 feet. They also performed tasks during the test simulating transfer from the Apollo command module to the lunar module, and also recharged the portable life support system, the backpack for the suit that contains consumables, although they did not actually wear them during the test.
On Nov. 20, 1967, Bull was teamed with Mattingly and Gerald Carr to act as support crew to assist prime and backup crew members for Apollo 8.
Yet another side note — Carr was in the rotation to fly on Apollo 19 but the mission was canceled due to government budget cuts. Carr would later be the commander of Skylab 4, the third and final crewed mission to Skylab on Nov. 16, 1973. Skylab would later fall from orbit and burn up on reentry because more government budget cuts delayed deployment of the space shuttle, which would have been used to correct its orbit.
In 1968, Bull’s astronaut career was about to take a big step. The Tennessean was chosen as a lunar module pilot and teamed with Irwin, who would be the commander, to test the lander in a vacuum chamber at the Houston Space Environment Simulation Laboratory.
Before the test, Bull was found to have a severe sinus problem and was scratched from the mission. Later, he was diagnosed as suffering from pulmonary disease and his days as an astronaut were over.
However, his days with NASA were not over.
Bull took a job at the NASA Ames Research Center. He also continued his education and earned a masters’s and doctorate from Stanford in aeronautical engineering.
He would go on to do research at Ames in advanced flight systems for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Eventually, he would manage the NASA-wide research programs in autonomous systems technology for space application.
So Tennessee’s first astronaut was on the short list for a trip to the moon, but was grounded so close to his goal. This begs the question, who was Tennessee’s first astronaut to go into space?
The answer is coming next week.