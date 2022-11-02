A little while back I took my car to the dealership for its 100,000 mile service. That’s an all-day affair, so rather than sit in the waiting room for hours watching television, I rented a car.
I ended up renting a Volkswagen Jetta. I drive a Subaru, but I figured what the heck, let’s see what the Germans have to offer these days.
As the rental agent and I were walking around the car, checking to see if there was any damage before I drove it, I noticed it had Canadian license plates. For some reason it struck me as a fun idea to drive around in a car with license plates from another country. I could just imagine someone driving behind me, seeing the plate, and saying, “Gosh, he’s a long way from home.”
With the paperwork signed, I drove off the rental lot and onto Stone Drive. It was then I got a surprise. I looked down at the speedometer and I was doing 70.
I know some of you are saying, “Don’t people do 70 on Stone Drive anyway, despite the fact the speed limit is 45?”
That may be true, but the thing is I was going a little slower than the flow of traffic. A second look at the speedometer and I realized that the car was truly a Canadian car. Not only did it have Canadian plates, it had a metric dashboard. It was all in kilometers and liters, not miles and gallons. Canada uses the metric system.
I was going 70 kilometers per hour.
I was approaching I-26 and realized I needed to figure something out quickly. The old speed limit signs from the Knoxville World’s Fair days showing both mph and kph, when the U.S. flirted with the idea of going metric, were gone from the interstate.
That’s when my years of sports photography came into play. I remembered that what used to be the mile run is now the 1,600 meters. 1,600 meters equals 1.6 kilometers so all I had to do was multiply the posted speed limit by 1.6 to know what the speed limit in kilometers was.
While I was doing the math I thought about my grandfather back when I was learning the metric system in school. He asked me to explain it to him one day, and I tried my best. I told him how it was based on tens and tenths, there was 100 centimeters in a meter and 1,000 meters in a kilometer.
When I finished he asked, “How many kilometers make a mile?”
I told him you’re not suppose to think about miles, just kilometers. To which he replied, “If I don’t know how many miles it is, how will I know how far I have to go?”
Dealing with the metric system and how far to go continues to haunt the U.S.
The Mars Climate Orbiter, launched by NASA on Dec. 11, 1998, slammed into the planet when it reached its destination on Sept. 23, 1999.
It turns out that the spacecraft builder, Lockheed Martin, used computer software programmed in standard U.S. units while NASA was using software programmed in metric units since they have to deal with the Canadian space program, the European Space Agency and the Japanese space program.
Back home, I was recently working on a project and had to calculate the spacing to attach four pieces of wood equal distance from each other on to a cylinder that measured 5 3/16 inches around. I was writing it down on a small sheet of paper to do the math when I looked at my ruler. One side was U.S. standard and the other was metric.
The markings on the U.S. side were all different heights showing 1/32”, 1/16”, 1/8”, 1/4”, 1/2” and inches. The metric side’s markings were all uniform.
Even though I learned about the metric system in middle school math class, I have always used the U.S. standard system. That’s what I used in middle school shop class as well as high school and most college classes. It was also what my grandfather used, and it’s what my father used.
But now, as I looked at the jumble of markings on the standard side of the ruler and the uniform markings on the metric side, it struck me that the metric looked easier to use. So I remeasured and came up with 13.2 centimeters. It made for a much easier and quicker math problem. In fact, I ended up doing the whole project in metric and it went very smoothly.
This set me to thinking, maybe we should give metric another chance. It makes the math in building projects easier, it’s standardized around the world and it means you can do 70 on Stone Drive without being pulled over by Kingsport police.
Just something to think about.
Readers can email Ned at njilton@timesnews.net.