Standard vs Metric

A ruler’s markings on the U.S. standard side, top, are all different heights showing 1/32”, 1/16”, 1/8”, 1/4”, 1/2” and inches. The metric side’s markings, below, are all uniform with the fifth mark in each centimeter being raised for ease of counting.

 Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News

A little while back I took my car to the dealership for its 100,000 mile service. That’s an all-day affair, so rather than sit in the waiting room for hours watching television, I rented a car.

I ended up renting a Volkswagen Jetta. I drive a Subaru, but I figured what the heck, let’s see what the Germans have to offer these days.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video