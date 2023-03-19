Wise County School Boarrd - Rosiland McAmis

Wise County School Board member Rosiland McAmis, left, watches as county resident and activist Terran Young comments during Monday’s school board meeting. Young was one of three people offering to provide anti-racism training in the wake of McAmis’ February admission that she appeared in blackface in a 12-year-old photo posted on social media.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

What does what we know about two late politicians — Sen. Robert Byrd (WV) and Gov. George Wallace (AL) have to do with the “No response, no comment of Wise County School Board members’ mum on public comments about racism”? (Mike Still, Times News, March 14, 2023)

I know the relationship because I am a son of Lee and Wise counties. My paternal great-grandmother was born into slavery on a farm outside Pennington Gap.

William H. Turner, Ph.D., is the scholar-in-residence for the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap, Virginia.

