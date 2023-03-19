What does what we know about two late politicians — Sen. Robert Byrd (WV) and Gov. George Wallace (AL) have to do with the “No response, no comment of Wise County School Board members’ mum on public comments about racism”? (Mike Still, Times News, March 14, 2023)
I know the relationship because I am a son of Lee and Wise counties. My paternal great-grandmother was born into slavery on a farm outside Pennington Gap.
Her daughter (my paternal grandmother) was born in Virginia City in 1895. She gave birth to 10 children, including my father, in Wise County between 1911 and 1932.
I spent my first 20 years in Harlan County, Kentucky, where the history, economy and politics was not and is still not much different than Wise County, Virginia. I know a bit — personally and professionally — about prejudice and patriotism — particularly in the Appalachian region of America.
First, both Byrd and Wallace not only had minstrel show “blackface” skeletons in their closets like Ms. Rosiland McAmis of the Wise County School Board, but each of them took their allegiances to racism and commitments to white supremacy quite a bit further.
Senator Byrd (D) — who led the filibuster against the Civil Rights Bill of 1964 — launched his political career in the 1940s as a top-of-the-mountain member (Exalted Cyclops) of the Ku Klux Klan. He wrote in 1944 that he would “never fight in the armed forces with a Negro by my side. ... I should rather die a thousand times and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again, than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, the blackest specimen from the wilds.”
I’m betting that at least some of the Wise County School Board members — like most white Americans seven decades ago — would not only have had “No comment” to Senator Byrd’s bitter and malicious comments, they would have enthusiastically agreed with him.
Alabama Democratic Gov. George Wallace opposed desegregation of schools and he advocated — with much popular appeal — the policies of “Jim Crow” during the Civil Rights Movement. For example, he declared in his 1963 inaugural address that he stood for “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever!”
Governor Wallace kept that promise, symbolically, when he stood in the door of the University of Alabama to block the admission of Black students in 1963 — the same year that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. I entered the virtually “all white” University of Kentucky a year later.
In time, both Senator Byrd and Governor Wallace downplayed their segregationist views and actions, and their racist rhetoric, motivated, most likely, by political expediency and changing times. “The times,” Ms. McAmis and Wise County School Board members, “are a’ changing.”
I hope that those other Wise County School Board members who had “No comment” on McAmis’ actions or to appeals for diversity training will someday — like Sen. Robert Byrd and Gov. George Wallace — have their own “come to Jesus moments.” I hope that these civic gatekeepers will act on the sound (Christian) moral principles that are rooted in self-evaluation and introspection. They might ask themselves, “Would I have a comment if this happened to me or my children?”
For those in the county sitting on the sidelines just observing this critical situation, I would have you remember a brilliant wisecrack from that most eminent Mississippi writer William Faulkner, who said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even the past.”
And, to those courageous souls in Wise County who are committed to the beloved community — people like Preston Mitchell, William Isom and Terran Young — who requested diversity training for the board, my grandmother’s words should be of comfort to you: “Ain’t nothing in the middle of the road but white lines and dead ‘possums!”
In spite of the current hullabaloo about “wokeness” and the role of school boards in our country’s “cultural wars” — which are no more than code words for the days of Byrd and Wallace — preparation for Wise County School Board members should include diversity training, just as school board members everywhere are routinely oriented to and exposed to continuing education and training on all manner of trends, from school safety, goal setting, student academic performance and team building.
My final comment extends a warning from the Chinese philosopher, Confucius (b. 540 BC), who said, “If you make a mistake and do not admit it, or correct it, you make three mistakes.”
Yet, many times when a mistake is made, people try to pretend that it did not happen. They attempt to justify the wrong position or try to cover it up, which leads to additional mistakes.
“No comment.” Come on my people.