Online readers of the Kingsport Times News selected the top stories of 2022, which you can read today on page A-1.
Here are nuggets from some of the other defining stories of the year just ended:
Times News staff members reported that Kingsport is experiencing a housing boom as home-building explodes.
In another story that has the mayor and board of aldermen beaming with joy, the Model City moved a step closer to making a four-year dental school a reality.
From Hawkins County, the Times News wrote about a mother who sued the Board of Education for $2.5 million. She alleged her son, an eighth-grader at Church Hill Middle School, was “regularly subjected to a pervasive, racially- hostile school environment.”
The Times News and its sister newspaper Bristol Now teamed up to produce a six-story package that examined lost and stolen guns in a four-county area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The newspapers used the power of public records requests to pry loose information from eight police agencies. The records showed a total of 384 firearms have been stolen over the past year. Of these, only 16%, or 63 firearms, have made it back to gun owners’ hands. Law enforcement officials told us this is a troubling problem.
The Times News reported in October that BAE Systems employees might not have followed safety protocols, which led to the Jan. 3, 2019, explosion at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Just so you know, the Times News is actively pushing the Army and federal government to release additional information about the explosion and its aftermath.
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise locally and nationally. The trend is affecting individuals, businesses and the recycling chain of precious metals. In August, the Times News examined data from six police agencies from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and talked with experts to uncover how this trend is affecting the region.
Local journalism is at the heart of all we do. More is to come in 2023.
The Times News newsroom is working on its first eBook — about the infamous local outlaw Kinnie Wagner.
The middle of March will mark the 30-year anniversary of the Blizzard of 1993. Contact Digital Content Editor Holly Viers if you have memories and photos that you would like to share, hviers@sixriversmedia.com.
As the new year progresses, the Times News will continue to report about the region’s deadly methamphetamine and fentanyl crisis and about efforts to open a regional treatment center.
Meantime, staff members have spent several months examining the mental health crisis in and around Kingsport. Reporters are preparing a sweeping, multiday special report to be published later this year.
Staff members will focus efforts on data journalism in 2023, cracking open government databases to detect trends lurking beneath the surface.
The Kingsport Times News will champion stories about the Chamber of Commerce, civic organizations, nonprofits, local schools, businesses and sports.
