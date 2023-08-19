The use of artificial intelligence for newsgathering purposes has sparked conversation in the Times News’ newsroom and across Six Rivers Media, LLC.
News organizations are trying to figure out how best to use the technology. For example, Gannett, the largest ne￼wspaper chain in the U.S., recently announced it would use AI to write short, generic stories.
The company said editors will get eyes on the AI-generated stories to ensure that they meet standards. The news industry is watching Gannett as it wades into these waters. What will be guardrails and safety nets to ensure accuracy, fairness and taste? To safeguard against libel?
I cannot envision artificial intelligence replacing old- fashioned, shoe-leather reporting. Can AI replace the human element?
That question brought to my mind a story I covered years ago as a newspaper reporter in Bakersfield, California.
Tragedy struck Dustin Acres, a tiny community southwest of Bakersfield. A young girl attempted to cross a two-lane road to buy ice cream at the local store. A car struck and killed her.
I visited Dustin Acres, a flat, dry and dusty village of about 400 people, many of whom worked blue-collar jobs in the surrounding oilfields.
I heard harrowing tales about speeding drivers. Residents pointed to the posted speed limit sign — 55 mph.
Residents said the California Department of Transportation — CalTrans — ignored their complaints. They felt marginalized and forgotten.
I talked with folks suffering unmeasurable grief and weighed their words carefully. They hoped the tragic story would persuade CalTrans to lower the posted speed limit.
I wrote about the freeway-fast traffic through Dustin Acres, using residents’ evocative quotes to help tell the story.
CalTrans noticed.
The department organized a community meeting. Just about every single person in Dustin Acres showed up.
A short time later, CalTrans lowered the speed limit.
The emergence of artificial intelligence is intriguing, and no doubt will become a useful newsgathering tool.
But can AI replace the human element when it comes to reporting and developing relationships?
Can AI gain the trust of sources?
Or respectfully interview a grieving mother?
Can AI accurately articulate the heartbreak of losing a child by reading a room and listening to the silence? Hearing anger in a voice? Observing pained facial expressions?
Or being appropriately empathetic?
Rob Walters is managing editor of the Kingsport Times News.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.