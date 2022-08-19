There will be a proposed amendment to our state constitution on the ballot this November. If approved, it would make Tennessee a “right to work” state as a matter of constitutional law. This would mean the provision could not be undone by a simple act of the legislature, but only by another constitutional amendment passed by the General Assembly and approved by referendum.
Tennessee, by statute, is already a “right to work” state, and has been since 1947. But many remain confused by what that means. I still get calls from both employers and employees who profess they understand that an employee can be fired, with or without cause, at any time, because Tennessee is a right to work state.
Subject to exceptions that include the operation of state and federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination on specified grounds, the callers are correct, but not because Tennessee is a “right to work” state. Tennessee courts adhere to the doctrine of “employment at will.” An employee can resign at any time, and doesn’t have to have a reason. An employer can discharge an employee at any time for any reason or no reason at all.
A “right to work” law is something different. It’s a state law that prohibits a provision in a union contract, generally called a “collective bargaining agreement,” that requires all employees to be members of a union. Thus, in Tennessee, as in other states with similar legislation, a worker can decline to join a union even if the company where he works is “unionized.”
“Right to work” legislation is expressly authorized by a provision contained in the federal Labor Management Relations Act of 1947 (LMRA), commonly known as the Taft-Hartley Act. Right now, 27 states have passed such legislation. In the 23 remaining states, “closed shops,” in which union membership is mandatory, are legal.
Because of Tennessee’s present law, passage of the amendment wouldn’t change anything in this state. The General Assembly isn’t going to repeal Tennessee’s statute any time soon. So, why is the constitutional amendment necessary?
Union leaders say it is not. They don’t like right to work laws anyway, because they say it makes it harder for workers to organize unions at factories and businesses. That’s probably true. But it’s also the point of the legislation. To an extent their argument is circular. If the amendment won’t change anything, then its passage can’t make things worse, either. It would, of course, make the provision much harder to undo, even if the composition of the General Assembly were to change a great deal.
But still, the question remains: What is the urgent need for a constitutional amendment?
Present Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Bill Haslam, who are campaigning for the amendment, say it’s because “right to work” laws are under attack at the federal level. It’s true that repeal of the right to work provision of Taft-Hartley has been a routine plank of the Democratic Party ever since LMRA was enacted. Until recently, that position never went anywhere.
But in 2020 and 2021, the House of Representatives passed the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which amends both LMRA and the National Labor Relations Act, and at least weakens, and may do away with, state “right to work” legislation. The bill has never had much traction in the Senate, though; and if the House changes hands this fall, as many expect, the proposal will be dead, at least until control flips again.
The prospect of federal legislation, say Lee and Haslam, is the reason the amendment is needed. But would it work, in the face of legislation at the federal level, if such legislation passed? The United States Constitution contains a “supremacy clause,” in which federal law preempts state law in matters where the federal government can act.
Not being an expert in constitutional law, I don’t know. Would enshrining “right to work” in the state constitution make it more defensible than if only passed by legislation? Lee and Haslam think it would. It would certainly change the arguments in court. But whether that position would be ultimately successful I can’t say.
Concerning the merits of the right to work position, Governors Lee and Haslam claim that our state law has made Tennessee more attractive to employers who are choosing where to open a factory or other business. In this claim, they are almost certainly correct.
The bottom line? It seems to me the amendment won’t do any harm and might do some good. I’ll vote for it.