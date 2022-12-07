With the columns I write being on the internet, they are read across the country and around the world. Because of that, I have received some interesting responses to my recent column on the metric system.
But first, a couple of events at local historic sites didn’t make it into last week’s “History Happenings” column, so I am including them here.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site
The Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats is holding its annual Christmas tours on Friday-Saturday.
From the colonial era to the present, the Cobb home in Rocky Mount has witnessed hundreds of years of Christmas celebrations. Every Christmas, the historic homestead is decorated with traditional 1700s holiday décor and public tours are offered. During the tour, you’ll travel back to Christmas Eve of 1791, when the Cobb family home is celebrating with decorations made of fresh greenery, lit by candles and full of cheer. During your tour of the historic homestead, you will get to know the Cobb family, the governor and many of their friends and neighbors.
The candlelight Christmas tours run from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event’s admission price is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $12 for kids 5-17. (children under 5 are free). Groups of 10 or more are eligible for discounts, as are Rocky Mount Historical Association members. Tickets must be purchased in advance either on the website at http://www.rockymountmuseum.com or by phone at (423) 538-7396 in order to attend.
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium
The Farmstead Museum at Bays Mountain Park will present “Stories from the Mountain” history program on Sunday from 2-3 p.m.
Hear the stories and see the faces of people who lived on the mountain before the park came to be. Presented by David and Brenda Fox inside the museum, which houses many early artifacts and documents, the price is $5 per person. Visit this link to register: https://secure.rec1.com/TN/kingsport-tn/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzMTE5MjU=
Metric system emails
Among the emails on my column about the metric system, there was a response from Varun Varda, who didn’t say where he was from, pointing out a few errors and making a few suggestions.
Varun pointed out that when I wrote “The old speed limit signs from the Knoxville World’s Fair days showing both mph and kph,” using kph was incorrect. He noted that kilometers per hour should be written as km/h. “KPH” would mean kilopicohours, which is one-billionth of an hour.
Varun noted that I wrote “meter” and “liter” throughout the article when they should have been spelled metre and litre. However, in this case, since I work at a newspaper, I follow the Associated Press style book, which spells them meter and liter. Varun is going to have to write to the Associated Press about that one.
Varun, and several other people, pointed out that I should have done my project in millimeters instead of centimeters. Doing so would have eliminated the decimal point and allowed me to work in whole-number measurements. That is a good point.
The ruler I was using on that project was marked in centimeters. Rulers with metric measurements in the U.S. are generally marked that way because the centimeter is closest to the inch in size. It’s something that we can relate to, just like when I wrote about my grandfather asking how many kilometers are in a mile so he would know how far to go.
Another email I received came from Peter Goodyear, Melbourne, Australia.
Goodyear wrote, “Here in Australia, when we transitioned to the metric system in the 1970s there was very little opposition, and after a short time it was widely accepted. Now we have a generation which only knows of pounds, miles, feet and gallons from American TV programmes or from things their grandparents say.”
Goodyear said that “Metric supporters in the U.S. are usually regarded as cranks, from what I have seen, so taking a public stance in favour of metrication must take at least a little courage.”
After the column on the metric system and receiving the emails, I talked to Senior News Editor Frank Cannon about the metric measurements in Associated Press stories.
The Associated Press often transmits stories with the measurements in both U.S. and metric. We cut the metric measurements to save space and avoid complaints about “those foreign measurements.”
I floated the idea about leaving in the metric measurements. I’ll have to wait and see if there will be a change.
Of course, while everyone else is debating U.S. vs metric, we deal with a third measurement system here at the newspaper — points and picas. There are 12 points in a pica and six picas to the inch.
The type in newspapers is measured in points, columns in picas. A one-inch headline is 72 points tall while a three-column photo is normally 33.3 picas wide. If you are reading this in the paper and not online, you are looking at body type that is 9.7 points tall.
However, advertising is sold by the column inch.
