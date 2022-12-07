Standard vs Metric

Rulers in the United States with metric measurements are normally marked in centimeters, mainly because that is the closest equivalent to the inch.

 NED JILTON II/Kingsport Times News

With the columns I write being on the internet, they are read across the country and around the world. Because of that, I have received some interesting responses to my recent column on the metric system.

But first, a couple of events at local historic sites didn’t make it into last week’s “History Happenings” column, so I am including them here.

