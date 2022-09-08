column2

President Trump initially suspended student loan repayments during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that policy has been extended. Recently, President Biden announced a wide-ranging student loan forgiveness program via an executive order.He stated, “In keeping with my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023.”

Depending on the type of loan, up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt would be forgiven.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.