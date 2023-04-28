OPED-MURPHY-COLUMN-ZUM

Rudy Giuliani right, speaks with Tucker Carlson on the Fox News show, '"Tucker Carlson Tonight" on April 29, 2021. (Tucker Carlson Tonight/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS)

 Tucker Carlson Tonight

If you Google “When is a man in his prime?” you’ll get a startling result: “A man is past his prime when he no longer has potential.”

That’s a more forgiving definition than the one former CNN anchor Don Lemon gave for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley when he declared earlier this year that the GOP presidential candidate is past her prime.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you