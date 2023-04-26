The arrival of May and warm weather means it’s time to get out and enjoy some of the happenings at our region’s historic sites.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
Tipton-Haynes is hosting the annual Springtime in Haynesville event on May 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is a Civil War reenactment based around the history of the site’s historic owner Landon Carter Haynes. During the Civil War, the area we call Johnson City today was known as Haynesville in honor of Landon Carter Haynes for his service to the Confederacy as Tennessee’s Confederate senator. The event will represent the life of a soldier during the war from camp life, mail call, drilling and a small battle. The site is perfectly laid out for a small battle across its historic grounds as the Union and Confederate reenactors represent the hardships of the fighting that took place in this area and across the nation. The battles will be at 2 p.m. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
On May 6, Sycamore Shoals will be hosting “Fellowship English Country Dancing” in the park’s Visitor Center from 1:30-4 p.m. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are all welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from the early 19th century. There is no cost to attend and the event is open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner. Sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
On May 20-21 the park will be hosting the “Siege of Fort Watauga” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It is 1776 and the frontier is ablaze with war. Join us as 200 Colonial and Native reenactors present this dramatic retelling of the Cherokee attack brought on the settlers of the Watauga Valley. Visit the living history camps, shop with period vendors, and witness battle reenactments both days. Hear the rattle of muskets, smell the campfire smoke and see history come to life at the Siege of Fort Watauga. Contact the park for a detailed schedule at 423-543-5808. This event is free and open to the public.
On May 28, the “Old Time Music Jam” led by Art Lang will take place at the parks Visitor Center from 1:30-4 p.m. Enjoy the rich musical traditions of our region each month led by Art Lang. Old-time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play and instrument? Come on over, kick back, and enjoy the tunes.
On May 29, Sycamore Shoals will present “Never Forget,” a Memorial Day concert. Gather at the park on Memorial Day as The Johnson City Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Christian Zembower, presents “Never Forget” a special concert to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. In addition to the concert a special ceremony will recognize those, from the American War of Independence to the present day, who have fallen in the service of our country. The event will be presented in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton.
Kingsport Public Library Genealogy Club
Kingsport Public Library’s Genealogy Club will meet May 3 from 2-4 p.m. at the Kingsport Public Library auditorium. Are you researching your family’s history or would you like to do so? Join us for educational discussions and research support. This interactive group is open to all ages and all experience levels. No registration or library card required.
Wilderness Road State Park/Martin’s Station
On May 12-14, the Wilderness Road State Park/Martin’s Station will present “Virginia: America’s First Frontier.”
By May 1775, men, women and children headed west, deep into the harsh wilderness. They followed the trace that led to a life of freedom. However, that freedom was overshadowed by hardships, the likes of which many had never known. The further onto the western fringe they traveled, the more important community became. Journey to Martin’s Station, Virginia’s final point of rest and resupply. Walk among merchants and tradesmen. Meet those individuals who traveled the trace and the indigenous peoples they encountered. Come and immerse yourself in America’s First Frontier.
Among the many activities taking place will be an 18th century market faire, Native American encampment, militia drill, musket and artillery demonstrations, and an 18th century church service on Sunday. There will also be hourly programs and seminars either at the fort or in the visitors’ center.
The events take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Wilderness Road State Park, the site of historic Martin’s Station, is located at 8051 Wilderness Road, in Ewing, Virginia.