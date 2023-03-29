OPED-BUNNIES-PETA-COMMENTARY-DMT

Bunnies are a popular gift for Easter, but consider getting a plush toy bunny. They're easy to care for, and no one gets hurt. (Cheryl Fleishman/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Cheryl Fleishman

I recently adopted a rabbit. Olaf had been passed from shelter to shelter for more than a year. He has holes in his ears and eyelids from a severe mite infestation he endured while struggling to survive alone on the streets of Northern Virginia. Fortunately, a good Samaritan scooped him up and took him to the local animal shelter.

I imagine Olaf ended up homeless the same way so many other rabbits do: Someone gave him to a child for Easter without having thought about the commitment involved. And then the reality of caring for a rabbit set in. Olaf despises being picked up — which is more common than not in rabbits — so I’m sure the child got frustrated with him. Eventually, someone abandoned him outdoors, perhaps wrongly believing that he could survive, but being left alone outside is actually a cruel death sentence for a domestic rabbit.

Donna Albergotti is a writer with the PETA Foundation, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510; www.PETA.org.

