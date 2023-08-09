As longtime practicing physicians, nothing is more important than ensuring the best for our patients. This is why we practice, conduct research and teach as doctors, and it’s why we serve in leadership roles at Ballad Health.
Years ago, Ballad Health made a deliberate decision to elevate physicians into leadership roles where our influence would matter most. From service on the board of directors to management, there are physicians intensely involved in bringing a tireless focus to quality, safety and access to care. The evidence shows this leads to overall better care, which has proven true during one of the most difficult periods to ever face the American health care system.
Positive impact and outcomes for our region
Reduced wait times. Heartbreakingly, the most extreme nursing shortage in recorded history has negatively affected wait times and the percentage of patients who leave without being seen in emergency rooms and hospitals nationwide, including ours. Yet, according to publicly available data, patients at Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center — both high-volume ERs — receive care more quickly and are less likely to leave without being seen than patients at institutions like Vanderbilt University Medical Center, University of Tennessee Medical Center, University of Virginia Medical Center, Carilion and Cleveland Clinic. Ballad Health hospitals are managing patient wait times and the percentage of patients leaving without being seen with better results than these systems — and better than the national average. Physician input will continue to help us improve.
Greater collaboration and teamwork. Our team relentlessly follows evidence-based practices that lead to the best care. Independent and Ballad Health-affiliated physicians serve on Ballad Health’s Regional Clinical Council, where they suggest and implement best practices. Ballad Health has formal partnerships with general surgeons and orthopedists throughout the region, focusing on excellence in surgical and orthopedic care. This is one reason BlueCross BlueShield named multiple Ballad Health hospitals as Blue Distinction Centers for cardiac care, hip and knee replacement, maternity care and spine surgery. And, it’s why the nation’s top accreditation agency has recognized Holston Valley with Advanced Certification in Stroke Care, Johnson City Medical Center with Advanced Certification in Stroke and Perinatal Care and Bristol Regional Medical Center with Advanced Certification in Stroke and Hip and Knee Replacement.
A daily devotion to safety. We implemented daily safety huddles across nursing units throughout the entire system. These safety huddles ensure a collaborative approach to ensuring patient safety. The evidence shows it works. Our hospitals have been named among the top in the nation in patient safety for trauma, medical care, surgical care and other specialty areas by organizations like U.S. News & World Report, CareChex and Healthgrades.
Historically high rankings and advancements
Holston Valley continues earning awards for medical excellence and patient safety. The hospital is a top 10 hospital in Tennessee, according to U.S. News. It’s also in the top 10% in the state for general surgery and top 10% in the nation for interventional carotid care, according to CareChex. Healthgrades also ranks Holston Valley among America’s best 50 hospitals for vascular surgery and orthopedics.
Our region’s Level 1 Trauma Center has been named among the top 10% in the nation for patient safety. The Level 1 trauma program at Johnson City Medical Center received a perfect score in the most recent state trauma survey — a first for any trauma center in the region.
Ballad Health is top 10% in the nation for numerous Medicare measures to minimize hospital harm. This means Ballad Health is safer than 90% of America’s hospitals on key measures that can harm patients. As an example, since the inception of Ballad Health, the rates of C. diff. (one of the deadlier hospital-acquired infections) have decreased by more than 70%. In addition, Ballad Health’s readmission rates are historically low — the best performance in the history of our region’s hospitals.
With our support, Ballad Health established a new Center for Clinical Transformation and Outcomes Optimization. This physician-led initiative assists physicians with accessing the best evidence-based clinical practices that improve patient outcomes.
With our guidance, Ballad Health invests in the latest technology to improve clinical outcomes. Ballad Health invested in converting all mammography equipment to the latest 3D technology, the gold standard for women. Ballad Health also invested in orthopedic robotics and leading robotic technology for other surgical services: obstetrics, general surgery and urology. These major investments were physician-led recommendations that help us better serve our patients.
Investing in the community
As a not-for-profit health system, Ballad Health financially invests in improvements and programs for our community, including:
New pediatric emergency departments in Kingsport and Bristol, full pediatric surgical coverage and dozens of specialties for children previously unable to be sustained.
Telemedicine connectivity to more than 130 schools in our region, giving children access to health care services.
Reopening of a previously closed hospital in Lee County, Virginia. While hospitals nationwide are closing — with hundreds more at imminent risk of closure — every community served by Ballad Health has retained or reopened a previously closed hospital.
Investment of more than $140 million annually to sustain specialist physicians in our region, without whom our patients would face shortages in critical specialties.
Numerous programs for women and families, from assisting pregnant and parenting women in addiction to navigation services for mothers and babies beginning at the first post-partum visit.
We live here. We seek medical care here. We practice medicine here. We are proud of the incredible work being done by our colleagues at Ballad Health and outside the system, during what has been the most challenging time for hospitals, clinicians and staff in our nation’s history.
Nothing is more important to us than the quality, safety and access to care our community receives.
Dr. Mark Chang, Cardiology, Johnson City
Dr. Chad Couch, Urology, Bristol
Dr. Daniel Lewis, Family Medicine and Sports Medicine, Greeneville
Dr. David May, Anesthesiology, Elizabethton
Dr. Mark Patterson, General Surgery, Greeneville
Dr. Shari Rajoo, Family Medicine, Kingsport
Dr. Clay Runnels, Emergency Medicine, Johnson City
Dr. Amit Vashist, Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, Abingdon, Virginia
Dr. Marta Wayt, Internal Medicine, Kingsport
Dr. Beth Jackson, General Surgery, Kingsport
Dr. Chris Metzger, Cardiologist, Kingsport