Ballad logo

As longtime practicing physicians, nothing is more important than ensuring the best for our patients. This is why we practice, conduct research and teach as doctors, and it’s why we serve in leadership roles at Ballad Health.

Years ago, Ballad Health made a deliberate decision to elevate physicians into leadership roles where our influence would matter most. From service on the board of directors to management, there are physicians intensely involved in bringing a tireless focus to quality, safety and access to care. The evidence shows this leads to overall better care, which has proven true during one of the most difficult periods to ever face the American health care system.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you