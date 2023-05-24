“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” — Vince Lombardi

Coach Lombardi was on target. There is no perfect community, like there is no perfect person or organization. However, Kingsport is a highly attractive place to live, work and play because many people and organizations work to make it so. Consider the following.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Patrick W. Shull is mayor of the city of Kingsport.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you