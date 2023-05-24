“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” — Vince Lombardi
Coach Lombardi was on target. There is no perfect community, like there is no perfect person or organization. However, Kingsport is a highly attractive place to live, work and play because many people and organizations work to make it so. Consider the following.
— Government. Your city government is comprised of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and a professional workforce capably led by the city manager. Despite significant challenges experienced recently, including a pandemic and an inflationary economy, the city has made great progress.
Kingsport has an excellent financial posture, and highly rated services including fire and police protection, utilities and public works. Our amenities such as Bays Mountain Park, the Aquatic Center, and Greenbelt are unmatched by other cities our size.
— Education. Newcomers routinely cite our outstanding public school system as an important consideration prior to moving. We consistently garner honors within the state and nation for the system, faculty and individual students.
Particularly impressive are the partnerships between the school system and local higher education institutions, resulting in several opportunities for dual enrollment, apprenticeships and scholarships. The dental clinic project leading to a dental college is one of the most notable accomplishments of recent years.
— Business. Eastman is an innovative leader in its field notable for product excellence and employee engagement. When the demand fell for Domtar’s previous product, they expertly pivoted to an alternate product by safely converting their plant in record time. Three major defense contractors are currently vying for the next contract at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Whomever is chosen, the Army, nation and Kingsport will be winners. LeClerc Foods announced a major expansion of its plant and workforce. There are 2,100 future housing units in the pipeline. We continue to see ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings for new business, signifying the health and growth of small business in Kingsport.
— Chamber of Commerce. Considering the many programs and projects the chamber manages, three major areas contributing to the vitality of our community are effective representative of business interests, articulate promoter of Kingsport in general, and sponsor of events and activities that foster community unity. Simply an outstanding organization.
— Cultural. Our citizens take pride in preserving our rich history and culture. The Symphony of the Mountains and Kingsport Ballet add a wonderful dimension to the fabric of our community. Similarly, the Netherland Inn and Exchange Place provide insight to how we have grown and progressed. The Dobyns-Bennett Band is among the best in the nation and enables participation for youngsters of all backgrounds. Kingsport is also the home to over 250 churches.
— Caring. Kingsport has a remarkable group of charities, with a number of citizen volunteers that address an array of issues affecting citizens. Notably the United Way, which annually raises millions of dollars, serves as an “umbrella” organization assisting many different organizations in meeting various needs. Considering the good works performed by our churches and charities, Kingsport has a true “safety net” to alleviate hardship in our city.
J. Fred Johnson noted that Kingsport has an animating “spirit” of “mutual helpfulness” and individual efforts “to assure the greater good for the greater number.” I have cited only a few of the many examples of the Kingsport Spirit. However, as we chase perfection, I offer some areas where we should redouble our efforts.
— Combat litter. The number one complaint sent to ConnectKingsport is litter. Accordingly, the city manager included an additional $100,000 in the next city budget to fight this scourge. All citizens need to make clear that we will not tolerate this anti-social, thoughtless behavior that harms our community.
— Fight social media disinformation. The amount of misleading information about our city government and community that circulates is astounding. If you want correct information, please contact City Hall or the BMA, and read the Times-News. Our newspaper covers both the community and city government extensively.
— Engage with your community. I really appreciate the many volunteers doing great things in Kingsport. We need even more people, of all ages, to participate in community improvement. Start today and catch the Kingsport Spirit.