The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently passed a resolution stating our desire to retain nonpartisan municipal elections.

Kingsport was founded in its modern iteration when it received a state charter in 1917. We acquired the nickname “Model City” because at the founding the city adopted a charter of “good government” including a council-manager form of government and nonpartisan elections. I believe that this system has served us well for over 100 years.

Pat Shull is mayor of Kingsport.