The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently passed a resolution stating our desire to retain nonpartisan municipal elections.
Kingsport was founded in its modern iteration when it received a state charter in 1917. We acquired the nickname “Model City” because at the founding the city adopted a charter of “good government” including a council-manager form of government and nonpartisan elections. I believe that this system has served us well for over 100 years.
Recently legislation was filed for our Tennessee General Assembly to consider mandating partisan municipal elections. The precedent for this was set a few months ago when the legislature approved partisan school board elections (without consulting Kingsport leaders). I opposed that action then, and I vigorously oppose the new proposal for partisan BMA elections.
While one can never completely eliminate the “political” atmosphere surrounding government (since we do have elections), council-manager government conducted in a nonpartisan fashion does foster a more cooperative environment focused simply on providing essential government services in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.
Our city manager (along with practically all city managers in our nation) is committed to directing the daily business of municipal government in an apolitical manner without any regard to partisan politics.
The BMA hires one person — the city manager. The city manager hires everyone else — again, without consideration of political affiliation.
Further, Kingsport has historically attracted highly qualified, civic-minded citizens to run for mayor and alderman simply out of love and concern for our city. I fear that introducing partisanship into this dynamic will have a deleterious affect which could only get worse over time.
I have to wonder: Why would our legislature want to impose this decision upon us? Have they completely abandoned the concept of local control and the idea that the best government is that conducted closest to its citizens? I’m sure that the state would protest if faced with arbitrary mandates by the federal government.
Again, our local state representatives have not solicited the views of the board or our city manager.
Moreover, Kingsport citizens have not approached my colleagues and me about changing our elections. I fail to see how our community would benefit from this radical change.
My request to you — my fellow citizens — is that you let your views be known to our state legislators. Even if you think that the proposal is worth consideration on the merits, is it the place of the state to mandate this change? I think not.