Tennessee Coalition for Open Government

The Chattanooga Times Free Press filed a lawsuit in December against the Chattanooga City Council over its use of private meetings to decide a significant issue — the new boundaries of city voting districts. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Open Meetings Act and is important because it takes aim at two autocratic techniques sometimes used by public officials in Tennessee to skirt the law and shut out the public and journalists who report for the public.

In this case, it’s not clear whether the entire City Council realized that their normal legislative process was being hijacked. But the process was distinctly different from redistricting in Chattanooga a decade ago.

Deborah Fisher is executive director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government.