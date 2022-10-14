column2

Recently, Deb and I were gone for a few days while we traveled over the mountain to attend a niece’s wedding in Western North Carolina. As luck would have it, the wedding coincided with Hurricane Ian. Fortunately, Haywood County didn’t get much of the storm except for some heavy rain, which subsided well before the wedding ceremony in the late afternoon.

But the weather was still overcast and unseasonably chilly. (It also took place while two football games I wanted to watch were in progress, but I have reconciled myself to the reality that women do incomprehensible things like schedule weddings during football season.) Otherwise, the ceremony was lovely, the bride was beautiful, and the following reception, dinner and dance were fun.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.