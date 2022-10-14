Recently, Deb and I were gone for a few days while we traveled over the mountain to attend a niece’s wedding in Western North Carolina. As luck would have it, the wedding coincided with Hurricane Ian. Fortunately, Haywood County didn’t get much of the storm except for some heavy rain, which subsided well before the wedding ceremony in the late afternoon.
But the weather was still overcast and unseasonably chilly. (It also took place while two football games I wanted to watch were in progress, but I have reconciled myself to the reality that women do incomprehensible things like schedule weddings during football season.) Otherwise, the ceremony was lovely, the bride was beautiful, and the following reception, dinner and dance were fun.
Weddings are important and frequently memorable. They are also the subject of a big industry that in some ways seems to me to be a racket. And there is enough stress involved to give rise to a great deal of angst on the part of numerous people close to the wedding, especially the bride’s parents but also including bridesmaids and assorted friends and relatives of both the bride and the groom. Indeed, weddings create enough drama to have spawned a whole subgenre of stories and films.
In 1949, Edward Streeter’s novel, “Father of the Bride,” was published. The story of a beleaguered father who is helpless in the hands of his wife, his daughter and the wedding industry in general has been made into film three times. The first was in 1950 and starred Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor. The second, released in 1991, featured Steve Martin and Diane Keaton. Still a third was released this year and stars Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan.
I’ve never much liked these films, although I’ve yet to see the third. In my observation, they are too close to reality to be amusing. In fact, I’ve been known to say in the past that weddings are a perfect opportunity for acting out and hurt feelings, sometimes on the part of multiple persons involved in greater or lesser degrees with the event.
While this statement remains perfectly true, I’ve moderated my view, possibly because weddings are frequently a great deal of fun — provided you are not the one writing the checks.
And the latest was fun, at our age more from the standpoint of people-watching than from partying ourselves. It was also touching, especially listening to our niece, Neva, and her husband, Dom, exchange the vows they had written themselves, and watching them almost “lose it” while saying the words. But I couldn’t help being analytical. Maybe that’s because I’m always looking for material for columns and stories. It may just be my age. Let me share some observations.
First, the wedding couple and their parents need to be a little wary of the hired help. I’m talking about the wedding director (or committee if the service is held at some churches), the photographer and the entertainers. They consider themselves professionals who know best, and sometimes they do. But they can also be proprietary, as though the event belongs to them. It doesn’t. They’re there to help and not to be Wedding Nazis.
Secondly, if you didn’t already know it, you should be aware that what you see at the wedding and the reception is only the tip of the iceberg.
In addition to the service, the reception and the previous evening’s rehearsal dinner, there is also the rehearsal dinner after party, and several other pre-event events. Not the least of these, for the bride and her entourage, is the wedding day morning makeup and hairdressing event, which consumes several hours and is accompanied by a breakfast, complete with breakfast cocktails. The groom and groomsmen do not have a similar event. Not that they mind.
Bachelor and bachelorette parties are no longer single-evening stag and hen events that take place a couple of days before the wedding.
For the bride and bridesmaids, they are weekend trips that take place in venues such as Charleston, Nashville and Savannah. These usually have their own themes and dress codes.
Finally, I now know why they call the younger generation’s music “hip-hop.” Their dancing seems to consist of jumping up and down, usually with one or both arms in the air, in a manner that would do credit to a troop of chimpanzees attempting to frighten a leopard.
I guess I was born too early. I was always a lousy dancer. But I could do that.
