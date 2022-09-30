OPED-CORONAVIRUS-FACILITIES-COMMENTARY-LA

Emergency department staff attend to a COVID-19 patient at Desert Valley Hospital in December 2020, in Victorville, California. The CDC dropped universal masking recommendations for healthcare facilities on Friday. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles TimesTNS)

 Irfan Khan

With a one-two punch, the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tossed tens of millions of Americans at high risk of death and disability from COVID-19 into a sea of contagion without any clear guidance for infection prevention and control.

After President Joe Biden’s thoughtless remark that “the pandemic is over,” the CDC announced days later a quiet undermining of COVID-19 protections in hospitals and nursing homes: the end of universal masking recommendations for health care settings. Ordinary Americans who cannot afford to be ill — and that is truly tens of millions of us — now have to appeal directly to America’s working medical professionals:

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Kathleen Quinn is a retired journalist.