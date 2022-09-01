column2

In these times of great national and international turmoil, when matters of worldwide importance demand our attention every day, entertainment is a frivolity we can scarce afford. Pursuing song and dance, drama and laughter in the face of climate change, threats to democracy, war and the planetwide rise of dictatorships is an abrogation of our responsibility to mankind.

Except football!

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.