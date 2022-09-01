In these times of great national and international turmoil, when matters of worldwide importance demand our attention every day, entertainment is a frivolity we can scarce afford. Pursuing song and dance, drama and laughter in the face of climate change, threats to democracy, war and the planetwide rise of dictatorships is an abrogation of our responsibility to mankind.
Except football!
The season is here already! Right here in the middle of August! You’ve heard it said football in the South is not like a matter of life and death. It’s much more serious than that: none more so (except Auburn) than The Third Saturday in October. Alabama and Tennessee have been pounding each other since 1901, in recent years always on this date.
That 1901 game ended, portending the nature of the future series, in a 6-6 tie. There have been eight ties, and Alabama is currently ahead with 57 wins to the Vols’ 37, but it’s been a strange series, with one team winning for years and years and then the other team doing the same.
It’s always been intense, like after the 1910 Vols loss when the referee was pelted with rocks out of the stadium and only escaped on a providentially present streetcar.
Or the 1913 game when Tide tackle Bully Vandegraff tried to tear his damaged ear all the way off so he wouldn’t have to go to the bench for repairs. Or the 1935 game The Bear played with a broken leg.
Although team spirit has never been lacking, the series has not been characterized by the creative efforts to gain advantage of some others.
Nothing like the British soccer team who, shown a good old beer hall welcome by the other team on arrival, next day found themselves facing a fresh German A team while the subs, hungover as the Brits, groaned on the bench.
Nothing like the 1896 Auburn team that so greased the rails with pig fat the train from Atlanta slid through the station and so far out of town the boys from Georgia Tech had a 5-mile hike before they ever suited up.
And nothing that has flabbergasted the fans of both colors like the 2005 LSU game where the flyover, usually so tame as to be optional, was performed by an enormous twin-engined KC-135 with an F-16 at each wing tip. Subsequent press releases said they were at the minimum safe altitude of 1,000 feet. It does indeed look that way on all the videos I’ve seen after the game. At the time, we in the nosebleed sections of the stadium all thought they were right level with us.
All I know is, the wind of their passage rocked the construction cranes at the north end of the stadium like it was a hurricane going on. After the several seconds of stunned silence, somebody near us asked if that was the Air Force or the Navy. To the agreement all the Navy veterans in our seated vicinity, my son, recently mustered out of said service, announced that only the Navy was crazy enough to do that.
Turns out in retrospect, it was instead the Alabama National Guard, a thoroughly professional and competent service, now able to claim the illustrious title of crazy as the Navy. Congratulations, guys.
Also it was rumored to be experienced, perhaps from its efforts in supporting U.S. interests in regions to our south (suggested by its unofficial, semi-secret nickname, in the old days, of The Guatemalan Air Force).
So we were safe all the time, but about 90,000 of us thought we were dead for sure. After the event one Tide official told reporters to tell people complaining about the noise that it was the sound of freedom.
In that same vein, at one Tennessee visit, the pre-game stands were shuddering with the vocal competition of 103,000 Americans.
My son, again the man with the right words for the times, during a rare pause in the noise, recommended that anybody, nation or terrorist, who wanted to mess with the United States should come listen to this warning before they decided to attack.
Everybody agreed.
How much grief could have been avoided if the legions now residing on the ocean floor or in the winds of Europe and Asia had received and heeded this bit of advice?