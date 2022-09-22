OPED-CORONAVIRUS-COMMENTARY-LA

We are not done with COVID-19 yet, the author writes. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Gary Coronado

On “60 Minutes” on Sunday, President Joe Biden declared “the pandemic is over.” Well into our third year of battling COVID-19, we all wish that were true. But unfortunately, that is a fantasy right now. All the data tell us the virus is not contained. Far too many people are dying and suffering. And new, worrisome variants are on the horizon.

There are 400 to 500 Americans dying of COVID each day, and that high daily death toll has remained constant for the past six months. In July 2021, we were down to just over 200 deaths per day, half of where we are now. A daily toll in the hundreds is a tragedy, because most COVID deaths could have been prevented by vaccinations, boosters and early treatments.

Eric J. Topol is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and author of the newsletter Ground Truths.