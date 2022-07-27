Netherland Inn

A flatboat is shown here in front of Netherland Inn at Riverfront Park. The Lo’ Country Boil and the Kingsport Bicentennial Charter Celebration are two big events for the inn in August.

 Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News

With July coming to a close, it’s time to see what fun and interesting history happenings are taking place in August.

But first, let’s help out a history event that is happening in September.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video