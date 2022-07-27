With July coming to a close, it’s time to see what fun and interesting history happenings are taking place in August.
But first, let’s help out a history event that is happening in September.
Want to join in?
The Jonesborough Genealogical Society is hosting the Washington County, Tennessee, Heritage Fair on Sept. 2-3. It is looking for living historians, heritage organizations, artisans and tradespeople to participate in this heritage and cultural event. For more information, go to jgstn.org/annual-heritage-fair/, email chadfredb@gmail.com or call (423) 791-8295.
Netherland Inn
The Netherland Inn is where history is happening in Kingsport next month.
On Aug. 13, the Netherland Inn Lo’ Country Boil fundraiser will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. This is an adults-only ticketed event with plenty of food, beverages, music and dancing. Alternative meals are available upon reservation. For tickets or more information, call Bobbie Phillips at (423) 335-5552. The inn will be closed on Aug. 13-14 due to this event.
On Aug. 20, there will be a Kingsport Bicentennial Charter Celebration at the Netherland Inn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come to the inn and see a reenactment of the signing of Kingsport’s first charter petition in 1822. An address will be given by the mayor at 10:30 and there will be music by the Kingsport Community Band. Sycamore Shoals re-enactors will also be at the inn so visitors can enjoy 1800s lawn games, dancing and period demonstrations. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Commemorative items will be available.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
Speaking of Sycamore Shoals, a big history happening will be there on Aug. 27 when Cherokee Heritage Day takes place.
Sycamore Shoals is forever linked with the rich traditions and influence of the Cherokee people, and it will offer a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations.
New to this year’s event will be Cherokee elder Fred Bradley, retired from the National Park Service, who will be giving a very informative and entertaining talk on mushrooms. Also new this year will be a panel discussion delving into contemporary Cherokee life.
Guests will also enjoy seeing the Tsalagi Dancers present traditional Cherokee dances, learn some words and phrases in the Cherokee language, and test their knowledge of Cherokee history and culture in a game show atmosphere.
Jarrett Grey Wildcatt will be sharing the beauty of the Cherokee flute, and many highly talented craftspeople will be demonstrating their skills. Guests will be able to watch and learn as wood carving, beadwork, finger weaving, pottery and many other crafts will be demonstrated.
There will be a minimal fee for admission of $8 for adults; $3 for ages 7 to 17; and 6 and under are admitted free. Friends of Sycamore Shoals will have concessions and drinks available throughout the day. This educational and colorful family event is presented by Indian Creek Productions, Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes American Indian education.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site
Halloween is coming early to Rocky Mount in Piney Flats. On Aug. 13, the historic site will team up with the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild for Graveyard Tales. Come out for some chills in the middle of summer as storytellers spin some spooky tales. Tickets are available at rockymountmuseum.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. For more information, call (423) 538-7396. This event is not recommended for children under 12.
More early Halloween festivities will take place on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 as Rocky Mount welcomes back SRS Paranormal. Southern Research Society Paranormal is not another ghost hunting team but true researchers of the paranormal who don’t assume everything that goes bump in the night is a human spirit. If you are looking for tickets for this event, act quickly. The Aug. 5 event is already sold out, but there are a few tickets left for Aug. 12. For more information, go to https://srsparanormal.com or e-mail srsparanormal@yahoo.com.
Historic Carter Mansion
Speaking of graveyards, have you ever wondered what the artwork and symbols on old gravestones mean? Join museum curator Chad Bogart and spend an evening in the burial ground at the historic Carter Mansion in Elizabethton. Learn how to translate the language of cemetery symbolism and how these images tell the stories of the deceased. The 90-minute program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Carter Mansion Visitor Center and proceed to the cemetery. This program is not recommended for small children. The Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. in Elizabethton and the price for the tour is $8 for adults. Tickets are going fast, so get yours at https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/cemetery-symbolism.