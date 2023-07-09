Following the death of his wife, Rachel, Andrew Jackson still had the task of serving as president of the United States. In his absence, it fell upon Andrew Jackson Jr. to manage the Hermitage.
Andrew Jr. was born to Rachel’s brother Severn and wife Elizabeth, but quickly became a ward of the Jacksons and was eventually adopted. Andrew Sr. and Rachel never had any children of their own.
Andrew Sr. made sure his son received a good education, sending him to Cumberland College in Nashville followed by the University of Nashville. Despite his education, Andrew Jr. was never good at dealing with his finances. Receipts from college show that even then he had a habit of spending more than he had.
Now with Andrew Jr. in charge, problems began cropping up at the Hermitage. Even with his father sending him advice from Washington, he couldn’t manage the plantation’s affairs in a satisfactory manner. It was especially frustrating for his father when he would not respond to his letters from Washington or answer the questions asked when he did.
The one thing Andrew Jr. may have gotten right was the care of the garden where his mother was buried. In a letter Andrew Sr. wrote to his son he said, “How I am delighted to hear that the garden has regained its former appearance, that it always possessed whilst your dear mother was living, and that just attention is now paid to her monument. This is truly pleasing to me, and is precisely as it ought to be.”
After the house suffered a serious fire in 1834, Andrew Sr. would arrange for his son to work with him in Washington as a secretary and turned over care of the plantation to some friends in Nashville.
When Andrew Sr. left the presidency in 1837, he returned home to the Hermitage and set affairs in order. He also tried to manage the financial affairs of his son. But despite his best efforts, all the advising, scolding and supervision failed to instill a sense of responsibility in Andrew Jr. as he continued to accumulate debt.
Andrew Sr. also began to get his own affairs in order as his health was beginning to fail. Finally, suffering from dropsy (a buildup of fluid in the body’s tissue), tuberculosis and heart failure, Andrew Sr. died on June 8, 1845. His last words to his family and friends who had gathered at the Hermitage were “Oh, do not cry. Be good children and we will all meet in Heaven.”
Andrew Sr. was laid to rest in the tomb next to his beloved Rachel. The inscription simply reads “General Andrew Jackson, March 15, 1767-June 8, 1845.” In the years that followed, the Tennessee legislature attempted to have him moved to the capitol grounds, but those efforts failed.
With Andrew Sr. gone, the Hermitage became the responsibility of Andrew Jr.
Things went downhill quickly.
Andrew Jr. made investments in everything from mines in Kentucky to plantations in Mississippi and Louisiana. He piled up debts and then signed promissory notes. Finally, in 1856, he sold the Hermitage to the state of Tennessee to cover the costs of these investments.
In April 1865, Andrew Jr. went out hunting and accidentally shot himself. His wife, Sarah, said in a letter to their son Andrew Jackson III, who was an officer in the Confederate Army and being held as a prisoner of war at Fort Warren in Boston, “his foot struck the trigger and the whole load of one barrel passed through his right hand…” Tetanus would develop in the wound, and he died on April 17. He is buried in the Hermitage garden near the tomb of his father and mother.
From the early years at the Hermitage when the Jacksons lived in a cabin, through the growth of the plantation, the building of the mansion, the troubled years of Andrew Jr., and finally as a historic site, there has always been one person who worked and cared for the place through it all.
That person was Uncle Alfred.
Uncle Alfred was a slave, born in the kitchen of the original cabin of the Hermitage in 1812. Back in the 1800s “Uncle” and “Auntie” were terms of endearment used by white people toward slaves whom they trusted or respected.
Alfred’s mother, Betty, was the Jacksons’ cook, while Alfred would mainly take care of the horses and the farm equipment while serving as a jockey to race Jackson’s thoroughbreds from time to time.
Even after the Civil War when he was freed, Alfred continued to live at the Hermitage, work for the Jackson family and became a tenant farmer. He moved into a log house behind the mansion that today is know as Alfred’s Cabin.
In 1889, the Ladies’ Hermitage Association took over the Hermitage, and Alfred became a caretaker as well as a guide. Alfred was also a key source to the history of the Jackson family as well as to the slave community that lived at the Hermitage.
Alfred died on Sept. 4, 1901, at the Hermitage. His funeral service was held in the mansion, and he is buried next to the tomb of Andrew Sr. and Rachel Jackson.
The inscription on his headstone reads “Uncle Alfred Faithful Servant of Andrew Jackson.”
Alfred was born a slave, but died a free man. He lived at the Hermitage longer than anyone.