Following the death of his wife, Rachel, Andrew Jackson still had the task of serving as president of the United States. In his absence, it fell upon Andrew Jackson Jr. to manage the Hermitage.

Andrew Jr. was born to Rachel’s brother Severn and wife Elizabeth, but quickly became a ward of the Jacksons and was eventually adopted. Andrew Sr. and Rachel never had any children of their own.

Ned Jilton II is a photographer, page designer and columnist for the Kingsport Times News.

sixriversmedia.com.

