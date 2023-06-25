July is a busy time for our historic sites in East Tennessee. Just as it took different times for the news of the Declaration of Independence to reach different areas of our region, the same is true for our region’s historic sites’ celebrations of the event. Overall, there should be no shortage of history fun this coming month starting early with the Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table.
Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table
On Monday, July 10, the Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table and the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts will present a Civil War evening featuring a docudrama titled “The Men and The Memoirs” a play starring two living history scholars — Curt Fields as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Warren Brown as Mark Twain — telling the story of how these two men became fast friends and influenced the course of American literature.
In the spring of 1884, Ulysses S. Grant heeded the advice of Mark Twain and finally agreed to write his memoirs. Little did Grant or Twain realize that this seemingly straightforward decision would profoundly alter both their lives. Over the next 15 months, as the two men became close friends and intimate collaborators, Grant raced against the spread of cancer to compose a triumphant account of his life and times, while Twain struggled to complete and publish his greatest novel, “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
The reason Grant let Twain talk him into writing his memoirs was simple: He was bankrupt and needed the money. Plus he feared he would leave his wife, Julia, with heavy debts when he died. That was something he would not do.
Twain promised Grant princely returns in exchange for the right to edit and publish the book — and though the writer’s own finances were tottering, he kept his word to the general and his family. Mortally ill and battling debts, magazine editors and a constant crush of reporters, Grant fought bravely to get the story of his life and his Civil War victories down on paper. Twain, meanwhile, staked all his hopes, both financial and literary, on the tale of a ragged boy and a runaway slave that he had been unable to finish for decades.
“Grant’s Memoirs” were a runaway success. Grant finally finished the 336,000-word manuscript in mid-July 1885. He died a week later, aged 63. More than 1.5 million people attended his funeral in New York City.
Julia would eventually earn some $450,000 (more than $11 million in today’s money) from sales of the book. Grant had feared he would leave her penniless. Instead, Twain’s deal made her one of America’s richest women.
Fields and Brown will bring this emotional story to life on the stage at the Renaissance Arts Center. The show runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets will be available at the Fun Fest Store beginning June 23 until noon on July 10. The remaining tickets will go on sale at the Renaissance Center ticket booth until they are sold out. The Renaissance Arts Center is located at 1200 E. Center St. in Kingsport.
Exchange Place Living History Farm
Exchange Place will host its annual Hamlett-Dobson Farm Fest on Sunday, July 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. Farm Fest celebrates the pleasures of country life. Step back into the 19th century and enjoy fresh summer food and join in activities from bygone days such as sack races, hayrides and cakewalks. Listen to music played on traditional instruments and try your hand at old-time crafts. Small children will enjoy washing clothes on the washboard, jumping in the haystack and, of course, getting to meet all of the resident animals.
Admission is free, and no ticket or registration is required. For more information call 423-288-6071 or visit www.exchangeplace.info. Exchange Place is located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site
Rocky Mount will celebrate an old-fashioned Independence Day on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Want to know what early July 4th celebrations were like? Join the Cobbs, their family, neighbors and friends as they celebrate Independence Day as it would have been in 1791.
There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence, hanging ribbons on the “Liberty Tree,” as well as honoring those who won and those who protect our freedom. Gov. William Blount and Secretary Daniel Smith will be here for a meet and greet. There will be kids activities, craft demonstrations, vendors, food trucks and more. Living history tours will be offered throughout the day.
On July 29, Rocky Mount will host a “Toys and Games” “History and Heritage” Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every wonder what people did for entertainment “in the old days?” Come spend a day playing games with the Cobbs and find out. There will be yard games, board games, card games and more.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
On Saturday, July 1, Sycamore Shoals and its associated sites will be holding events for most of the day. “Visit Fort Watauga” will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The interpretive staff will be on hand to share the history of Fort Watauga and everyday life on the frontier. Meet in Fort Watauga for the event.
At 11 a.m. that same day, “Carpentry of the Federal Period” will be presented nearby at Sabine Hill State Historic Site. Humans have utilized wood to create various kinds of objects and shelters since the dawn of time. Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates and describes methods of carpentry specific to the settlement period of East Tennessee. Meet at Sabine Hill located at 2328 West G St. in Elizabethton.
At 1:30 p.m. that same day, “Finger Weaving” will be presented at the Carter Mansion. Finger weaving is a technique that has been used by Native American groups for thousands of years. Join Andrea Price as she works on finger weaving a strap and shares the history of the technique. Meet at the Carter Mansion located at 1031 Broad St. in Elizabethton.
On Saturday, July 22, Sycamore Shoals will present “Independence on the Frontier: Militia Muster at Fort Watauga” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. By today’s standards, information traveled slowly in the 18th century. Be a guest in Fort Watauga as news of independence finally arrives on the colonial frontier. What did the early settlers think about the new nation? From fear of war to the hope of a brighter future, walk among historical characters and hear their varied reactions to the declaration.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and Fort Watauga are located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton.