A television at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, captures the final images from the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) just before it smashes into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26, 2022. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 JIM WATSON

The stock market is dipping, inflation is on the rise and there is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine. But not all the news is bad: Our planet just got a bit safer, thanks to NASA.

In a feat previously relegated to the realms of science fiction, NASA scientists successfully deflected an asteroid from its path.

Saswato R. Das, a physicist by training, writes about science and technology.