Column Logo

Whenever I get together with my Uncle Mickey, at some point the conversation turns to cars. Our most recent visit brought back memories of the first new car I ever owned, a 1985 Subaru wagon.

After my ’69 Chevy Impala custom bit the dust in high school, I drove a ’73 Ford LTD in college and during my early days as a newspaper photographer. When it came time for a new car, I was thinking of something in the four-wheel drive variety.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you