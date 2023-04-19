Whenever I get together with my Uncle Mickey, at some point the conversation turns to cars. Our most recent visit brought back memories of the first new car I ever owned, a 1985 Subaru wagon.
After my ’69 Chevy Impala custom bit the dust in high school, I drove a ’73 Ford LTD in college and during my early days as a newspaper photographer. When it came time for a new car, I was thinking of something in the four-wheel drive variety.
I was thinking four-wheel drive in high school when looking for my first car. For some reason I was drawn to the Volkswagen Thing. It was billed as a go anywhere vehicle and you could take the roof and the doors off. It looked like a lot of fun. But it was not four-wheel drive.
While I was looking at the Thing, I also thought about a Jeep. My dad told me stories of riding around in Jeeps while he was in the Army serving in Germany. I had a blast for a while riding with a friend in his Jeep pickup, I think it was a Jeep Commando. I remember having to ride with one hand on the roof pushing me down in the seat so I didn’t bust my head when we hit a big bump.
Eventually, my Uncle Bob Tom talked me into the ’69 Chevy and that settled things for a while. At least until it ended up in a ditch and I moved on to the ’73 LTD.
But having moved into my first full-time job, I was looking to buy my first new car. I was again looking at Jeeps when Subarus caught my attention. They were being advertised much like the old VW Thing was, and they cost way less and got much better gas mileage than a Jeep.
So I took the plunge and went for a 1985 Subaru Legacy wagon. With help from my dad I got a loan from the bank and bought my first new “new” car as opposed to a new “used” car like I had before.
It wasn’t long before I learned what a Subaru could really do.
I was working at the Star in Elizabethton at the time, when we received word of a logging accident up in the mountains. As I was heading that way I heard on the scanner that a helicopter had been called. This was before Johnson City Medical Center or Holston Valley had a helicopter so they had called one from Knoxville.
By the time I arrived on the scene, the tree had been lifted off the victim and he was loaded in the ambulance. There was no clear, flat place to land the helicopter so they were moving the victim to a different location.
“Hey Ned, follow us and you can get some shots of us loading him in the chopper,” some of the first responders yelled as they got in their vehicles. So I fell in line. Up front was a big four-wheel drive truck belonging to the rescue squad followed by an ambulance and then a Carter County deputy. Bouncing down an old logging road we went until we came to a state forestry gate. Parked next to the gate was a state forestry ranger to let us through.
As I was about to pass through the gate the ranger asked, “Who are you?” I told him I was with the newspaper and he was about tell me I couldn’t go when one of the first responders leaned out their window and yelled back, “He’s with us, he’s OK.” The ranger then looked at the deputy who said, “It’s his car, if he wants to mess it up that’s up to him.”
The ranger, still not pleased at the idea of letting me through said, “OK, but you are responsible for your car if it gets stuck. It cost several hundred dollars to tow a vehicle out of here.” I said I understood that, and then he said, “I want you in the back so you don’t block any emergency vehicles when you get stuck.”
I told the ranger I understood and thanked him for allowing me through. With that the ranger closed the gate behind me and then got in his car and pulled in line behind the deputy. Both the ranger and the deputy were driving, I believe, Ford Crown Vics, a popular government issue car of the time.
The line of vehicles went bouncing down the rut-filled road until we came to a creek. There was no bridge, the road just continued through the creek and started up a steep, muddy looking bank on the other side. I reached down and pushed the red button on the stick-shift to engage the four-wheel drive and waited to attempt to cross. Then, to my surprise, the rescue squad vehicle in the lead, turned right while crossing the creek and started driving upstream.
That’s right, they were driving in the creek, not along the bank. The ambulance, deputy and the ranger turned and began driving in the water as well. I figured if the Crown Vics could make it, my four-wheel drive Subaru should have no problems.
So I turned right and followed. Bouncing over rocks and with water splashing against the door I made my way along the creek. Memories of bouncing around in my friend’s Jeep Commando came back. I hate to say it, given the circumstances of someone being injured, but I was having fun. A real adventure in the mountains.
Suddenly, the back-end of the ranger’s car sank down and rooster tails of water and mud shot up from the back wheels. He tried to rock the car by shifting from forward to reverse and back but it didn’t help. He was stuck.
I worked my way around to the side of his car and rolled down my window. “Need a lift,” I asked. You could hear the helicopter circling overhead so there was no time to spare. “You don’t mind,” he replied. I told him it was no problem and to hop in.
With the ranger in the car I scrambled to catch-up with the others. Just as I pulled up behind the deputy, the rear-end of his cruiser sank down and once again roosters tails of water and mud shot up. The deputy made a couple of tries to get unstuck and then hopped out and yelled back to me, “Can I catch a ride with you?” “Sure,” I responded, “the more the merrier.”
I didn’t say that if I got stuck the two of them could push me out. But I was thinking it.
The ranger had been quiet the whole time but the deputy had all kinds of questions about the car. “Is this four-wheel drive?” “All you do is push the button on the shifter, you don’t have to get out and lock the hubs?” Question after question we had a nice conversation until we caught back up with the rescue vehicles. Just as I pulled up near the ambulance, its rear wheels sank and the now too familiar rooster tails shot up from behind the vehicle.
We were close enough to the landing zone for the helicopter that the patient could be carried by hand the rest of the way.
After the helicopter left, I asked the ranger and the deputy if they wanted a ride back. They both said no, they would help the squad winch out the ambulance with the squad’s four-wheel drive and then ride back with them to do the same for their cars.
“I left the gate unlocked,” the ranger said. “If you could close it behind you on your way out I would appreciate it.”
I thanked the ranger for letting me come along and then turned my car around, still in the creek, and headed back to the paper to try and make deadline. The Star being an afternoon paper, if I got back by noon the photo and story would be in that day’s paper.
I made my way “downstream,” around the two stuck cars and back on the road. I remembered to close the gate behind me and hustled back to the paper and made deadline.
That was my first adventure in a four-wheel drive Subaru, but there were more to come.
