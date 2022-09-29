OPED-SCHMIDT-COLUMN-GET

A new Missouri law makes it harder for people with disabilities to vote. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 ROBYN BECK/AFP

My adult daughter with a disability understands that most tasks are going to be harder for her to accomplish. Now she can add one more thing to her list: her fundamental right to vote.

This past summer, the Missouri Legislature passed House Bill 1878. Gov. Mike Parson signed it into law on June 29. Starting with the November general election, the law now requires all registered voters in Missouri to provide a photo ID and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots. Missouri student IDs and expired photo IDs will no longer be accepted as a proof of identification. Under the new law, Missouri voters who do not have a valid photo ID would be able to cast a provisional ballot and come back before the polls close on Election Day, with their photo identification.

Lynn Schmidt is a columnist and Editorial Board member of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.