We need to discuss the extreme right Republican congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene. What a piece of work!
Newsweek reported on July 16 that Rep. Greene posted on social media that “non-biological parents … are … fake mom and dad.” This revelation came as Republicans around the nation hailed the overruling of Roe v. Wade and pushed for adoption as the pro-life alternative to abortion.
Relative to the “fake parent” comments, Greene opined:
“Children are in the greatest danger in America today because traditional family values are being destroyed. …” (Had she stopped there, OK, but she continued.) “… The idea that mom and dad together, not fake mom and dad, but the biological mom and the biological dad, can raise their children together and do what’s right for their children. …”
One must wonder if she means that a teenager, raped and pregnant, should raise the child along with the rapist? I do not believe the pro-life movement has ever advocated such tripe.
This person has made a habit of making ridiculous and false accusations and observations on everything from the Uvalde school shootings to asserting Christian Nationalism must be the wave of the future. Like most nuts, Greene apparently has failed to read the Bill of Rights and particularly the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Greene asserts Christianity should enjoy a privileged position in the government arena. There is nothing wrong with asserting that Christian values should be guideposts for public policy.
It is another thing altogether to suggest, as does Greene, that government should function as, essentially, a Christian theocracy, excluding any other religions or religious believers from governmental participation.
Greene has argued that mass shootings are conspiracies to force Republicans to support gun control. More to the point, Newsweek reported on July 29 that Greene advocated the Robb Elementary School children needed to be armed with JR-15s, a small semi-automatic rifle, modeled after the AR-15. Actually, had those Uvalde victims and their parents known law enforcement would do nothing to stop the murders for over an hour, there might be some validity to her comments. However, as in most of her tirades, she was dead serious. I really do not think arming third-graders is a viable option.
Greene does put on a show. The more outrageous she gets, the more attention she draws. The leadership of the House has seen fit to strip her of any committee assignments. Hence, what should be her first priority, working for the people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, is virtually impossible. She is merely a radical right show pony whose effectiveness as a legislator is zilch.
Of course, as I have previously noted, I am the father of two adopted children. Both came into our lives as very young infants. We have essentially raised them from birth.
To suggest we are “fake” parents is to illustrate how stupid and bigoted Greene is.
The sad thing about Greene’s side show is that she causes serious conservatives to be swept up in her putrid cyclone of outrageousness.
This allows the left to lump together thoughtful people with right-wing nuts. There is nothing wrong with advocating Christian values should be a guide for the rightness or wrongness of an issue. But, institutionally, the Christian Nationalist movement, as several have pointed out, smacks of the tactics of Adolf Hitler.
Don’t you wish we could relegate people like Greene on the right and AOC on the left to a remote pack-n-play in the bowels of the Capitol, and let them throw toys at each other?