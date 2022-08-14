We need to discuss the extreme right Republican congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene. What a piece of work!

Newsweek reported on July 16 that Rep. Greene posted on social media that “non-biological parents … are … fake mom and dad.” This revelation came as Republicans around the nation hailed the overruling of Roe v. Wade and pushed for adoption as the pro-life alternative to abortion.

