I was first hooked on the night sky when I was a much younger and much shorter version of myself. It was at a campground beside a creek that is the beginning of the Rio Grande River. The trout fishing was excellent. So was the stargazing because the campsite was near Creede, Colorado, elevation 8,700 feet.
The nights are chilly even in the summer, and the sky usually crystal clear. It took a couple such nights before I moved away from our campfire and into the surrounding darkness. I do not know why I looked up but I did and was stunned by the Milky Way and an uncountable number of stars — at least a billion it seemed to me. It appeared close enough to touch.
When we got back to Las Animas, elevation 3,800 feet, on Colorado’s eastern plains, I never looked up. Nor did I in other places I lived: Kansas City, Kansas; Maryville and Selmer, Tennessee; and Tucson, Arizona.
But I did when I returned to Colorado, this time at Rocky Ford, elevation 4,200 feet. One clear summer night I drove a couple miles out of town far enough to be away from any artificial light. I laid down in the pickup bed and for the first time in many years, I looked up.
The black sky was just as I remembered: brilliant Milky Way, uncountable stars, and incomprehensible awe. During the following dozen or so years, I returned to the site many times. The thrill of it all never changed.
But, of course, the Milky Way and the stars do change. However, they move so imperceptibly slow we would not notice except that we easily see, as did the first humans, recognizable planets (like Mars and Venus) and star-shaped figures (like Capricorn and the Pleiades) traveling through the night skies on a regular seasonal schedule.
I now know there are an infinite number of stars, infinite meaning a number beyond our ability to count, in the universe, meaning all of space and time and their contents, including planets, stars, galaxies, and all other forms of matter and energy. Thanks to others far more knowledgeable than I about the cosmos, meaning not just the universe but an orderly or harmonious one, I also now know there are billions of planets in our galaxy, and billions of galaxies in the observable universe. To quote the late, great, Carl Sagan “We live on a hunk of rock and metal that circles a humdrum star that is one of 400 billion other stars that make up the Milky Way Galaxy, which is one of billions of other galaxies which make up a universe which may be one of a very large number, perhaps an infinite number, of other universes.” Mind-blowing stuff.
And thanks to the Hubble and Webb space telescopes and NASA for putting photos from both on the internet for all to see, I now know, too, what some of that looks like. Hubble, launched in 1990, is still taking fabulous photos with 1990 technology. Launched just a few months ago, Webb’s technology is cutting edge. The big difference is Webb’s ability to take infrared photos, which allows it, and us, to “see” into the past with light that originated eons ago. More mind-blowing stuff.
Hubble and Webb are giving us breathtaking photos of the cosmos. But to truly be awed, on the next clear night go outside, lie down and look up.