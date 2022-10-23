Allen Rau, CEO of Six Rivers Media, wrote a column earlier this week to help readers understand why the company is veering toward a new course.
Rau shared that SRM is reducing page counts on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in both the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News. Some content is being eliminated.
Rau reported the company is turning its attention toward growing a digital audience. This follows an industry trend and will help preserve local journalism for years to come.
Rau’s column prompted thoughtful queries from readers. I had the honor of answering several.
Several folks asked about obituaries and the Fun and Games page. Rest easy. They are not being cleaved from the Monday, Tuesday and Thursday newspapers.
One reader wrote, in part, the following on Tuesday: “My real disappointment in our local KINGSPORT paper is to me it seems you have shifted from being our local paper to a more regional paper.”
Other readers may have wondered the same thing, so I am sharing my response:
Thank you so much for your note.
The Kingsport Times News continues to focus on all things Kingsport. This is a franchise topic, a core value.
For example, today’s lead story on A-1 is about the BMA considering the expansion of the redevelopment district by 24 acres. Additionally, the KTN has a story and photo today about a new bar and grill coming to Broad Street in downtown.
The paper has a story about the appointment of a temporary principal at D-B. And of course, a front-page story about a Kingsport man who is about to celebrate his 104th birthday.
The Kingsport Times News routinely champions stories about the Chamber of Commerce, civic organizations, nonprofits, local schools and sports.
No other news organization matches the coverage depth and breadth of all things Kingsport.
Please keep in mind the Kingsport Times News has wide readership in Hawkins County, Blountville and across the state line into Scott County, Virginia. Additionally, many people live in Bristol and work in Kingsport (Eastman, for example). Kingsport residents visit and work at The Pinnacle and at the Bristol Casino.
Health and wellness stories coming from Ballad hit home with people across the region. Public safety and drug addiction issues do not recognize municipal boundaries. Civic leaders at just about every level preach and push for regionalism. The Kingsport Times News needs to cover all this.
I want to thank you again for your thoughtful note, but, more importantly, thank you for supporting the Kingsport Times News and local journalism.
Additional thoughts: Six Rivers Media is the largest news organization with the most reporting firepower in the Appalachian Highlands. The company is locally owned and locally controlled.
In addition to daily newspapers in Johnson City and Kingsport, SRM publishes the following weekly newspapers: Bristol Now, Erwin Record, the Herald & Tribune in Jonesborough and The Tomahawk in Mountain City.
In Kingsport, reporters abide by three overarching goals: 1) Get it right the first time; 2) Break the kind of news that others follow, and; 3) Tell great stories.
Reporters look to emphasize larger themes. We want more news that we find and unearth, and that people talk about. We look at the larger picture and analyze the information or situation — where is the story going, where might it go next, where could we take it deeper.
For example, the Kingsport Times News’ series “Meth Mountain” received multiple awards for its public service to the community. The series provided extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands.
Just this week, the Kingsport Times News and Bristol Now teamed up to produce a six-story package that examined lost and stolen guns in a four-county area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The newspapers used the power of public records requests to pry loose information from eight police agencies. The records showed a total of 384 firearms have been stolen over the past year.
Of these, only16%, or 63 firearms, have made it back to gun owners’ hands. Law enforcement officials told us this is a troubling problem.
Six Rivers Media is a good corporate citizen. The company co-hosted a blood drive on Oct. 13 with Holston Valley Broad-casting and Marsh Regional Blood Center. Marsh collected 17 units of blood — enough to help save 51 lives.
Next week, Times News’ reporters, editors and administrators will provide training to more than 30 journalism students from area colleges.
At Thanksgiving, the Times News kicks off its annual Rescue Fund drive to help needy families.
Local journalism is at the heart of all we do. More is to come. The Times News newsroom is working on its first eBook. Meantime, staff members have spent several months examining the mental health crisis in and around Kingsport. Reporters are preparing a sweeping, multi-day special report.
Finally, I want to offer my unmeasurable thanks to each of you for reading the Kingsport Times News. Your subscription supports the kind of local journalism not found anywhere else.