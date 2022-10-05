Last week, the University of Idaho’s general counsel issued new guidance on the state’s near-total abortion ban, telling faculty and staff that the school should no longer offer birth control for students, as most universities do. Could this is be a sign of things to come?
A recent Chicago SWAT training session at a police facility turned into a real-life situation when a man climbed five stories up a fire escape and entered the training room through a propped open door.
The man grabbed two handguns from several on a table and pointed them at the SWAT personnel.
Fortunately for the trainees, the guns were not loaded. The SWAT officers called other cops in the building armed with weapons that were loaded. They shot and nonfatally wounded the suspect. A SWAT member suffered a sprained ankle in the incident.
In paranormal news, during a Fox News interview last week, Donald Trump repeated his claim that he had the power to declassify government documents “even by thinking about it.” While we’re on the subject, here’s another Trump quote that reveals his true feelings about average Americans: “Can you believe these are my customers?” he said to his consultant Tom O’Neil while surveying the betting crowd in the Taj Mahal Casino at Atlantic City, which he once owned, “Look at those losers.”
From politics to religion. Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a staunch supporter of Putin and his Ukrainian invasion, has decreed that Russian soldiers who die in the war against Ukraine will be cleansed of all their sins. Pope Francis, appearing to scold Kirill, said God does not support war.
From religion to wildlife. There are only 340 or so North Atlantic right whales.
One of that endangered species will likely soon die. Experts at the New England Aquarium say the whale is one of the few remaining breeding females and had recently reproduced, adding one more to the scarce right whale population. Aquarium personnel say Snow Cone has become entangled in fishing gear and is also covered in cyamids or “whale lice.” They said “She was moving so slowly, she couldn’t dive, she just sunk. She’s suffering. There is no longer hope for her survival.” The problem is caused by abandoned fishing nets and lines.
However, not all human actions are dangerous to animal species. Many preserve them. A prime example is the annual Icelandic “Puffling Season” when residents throw thousands of baby puffins off cliffs. This is not as cruel as it sounds. Atlantic puffins build their nests high up on sea cliffs.
When chicks, pufflings, are ready to fledge, they fly from their colony and spend several years at sea until they return to land to breed, according to Audubon Project Puffin. Pufflings have historically found the sea by following the light of the moon. Now, however, city lights are leading the birds astray. The “Puffling Patrol” comes to the rescue. They chase down birds lost in the cities, then release them the next day from the cliffs before sunset so the pufflings do not become confused again. It works and the species continues to thrive.
Another example of saving species comes from my old stomping grounds where the Greenback cutthroat trout, the state fish of Colorado, was once extinct in the wild, existing only in state hatcheries. Six years ago the wildlife people started introducing hatchery Greenbacks into their native waters and hoped. This summer Colorado Fish and Wildlife personnel discovered their hopes had come to be: the fish are reproducing in their natural mountain streams habitat.