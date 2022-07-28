column2

This morning my computer did it again. Some of the programs went wonky. Between a hung “update” and too much junk in the cache, things slowed down (to the point of absolute frustration) or simply stopped functioning at all. I clicked on the power key and hit “shut down.” It was time for a “hard reboot.” A short time later, it came back up with all its faculties intact.

Sometimes life is like that. It just gets jammed up. Professional operations falter. Between supply chain issues and labor shortages, this has become more prevalent of late. Personal relations falter or fade (often related to the stress above). Personal biological and emotional functions just seem to shut down (I have often said that my hard drive is full and if some piece of information is added, something else gets erased). The result is an environment that can tax our ability to cope or at least function efficiently. The “right” answer seems to elude us; rather it seems a choice between competing suboptimal alternatives.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

