Karpel_Richard

Richard Karpel is executive director of the Public Notice Resource Center, a nonprofit organization that provides education and research on the importance of effective official notice.

Politicians don’t like to be forced to share information. Some are more forthcoming than others, but every last one of them — regardless of party — prefers to shape their own narrative without outside interference.

That’s why public notice laws requiring government officials to publish factual information about their plans and actions — meetings, budget and zoning proposals, school district reports, etc. — are under perpetual assault in state legislatures.

