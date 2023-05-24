Prior to moving to Tennessee in 2006, I lived in both a small one-stoplight town and a large metropolitan city. Each had its own unique appeal, and each had very much been “home” to me.
The adjustment to Northeast Tennessee was deeply felt in my early Kingsport days, but over time I found that engaging in the community in different ways helped ease my feelings of longing.
Fast forward 17 years, and Kingsport is very much “home” to me! It’s my idyllic compromise between the small-town and big-city lives I once lived.
A couple of years ago, I was told by a friend that I’d finally reached “Kingsport local” status because I had lived here for at least 15 years. As amused as I was to have finally met the mark, the comments led me to wonder what it means to “be a local.”
I suspect that for the majority of folks, their definitions center on where a person was born and raised. While this is certainly a valid measure, I encourage folks to broaden their definitions to include the depth and width of connections a person builds within a community.
Civic engagement — whether it’s through investment of time, energy or resources into one’s city — pays off for all. This is something that any one of us can do, no matter where we were born or how long we’ve lived in a community. Whether you were born and raised in Kingsport or you’ve recently relocated to the area, I encourage you to reframe your definition of what it means to be a local in this way.
Engage deep and wide within the Kingsport community. Build relationships with neighbors, and volunteer to help meet community needs. In doing so, you’ll cultivate connections that can help you become rooted in Kingsport, allowing us all to enjoy a city that’s filled with life and vibrancy.
Let’s all live like a local!
