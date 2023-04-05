Historian Frank O'Reilly

Historian Frank O’Reilly is shown here at Champ Ferguson’s grave. O’Reilly will present ‘Barksdale and the Street Fighting at Fredericksburg’ on Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. in Room 219 at the Eastman Employee Center located at 400 S. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport. The event is free to the public.

 Contributed by TCCWRT

When it comes to the Battle of Fredericksburg, the first thing many think of is Gen. Ambrose Burnside sending wave after wave of Federal soldiers to their deaths on Marye’s Heights against Robert E. Lee’s well dug-in Army of Northern Virginia.

Others will think of Gen. Lee’s quote as he watched that carnage on the field. “It is well that war is so terrible, or we should grow too fond of it,” he said.

