When it comes to the Battle of Fredericksburg, the first thing many think of is Gen. Ambrose Burnside sending wave after wave of Federal soldiers to their deaths on Marye’s Heights against Robert E. Lee’s well dug-in Army of Northern Virginia.
Others will think of Gen. Lee’s quote as he watched that carnage on the field. “It is well that war is so terrible, or we should grow too fond of it,” he said.
But what many people don’t think about is what happened before the fight on the hills beyond the city, or the real Battle of Fredericksburg.
Burnside had successfully stole a march on Lee and had arrived first at the Rappahannock River. But his pontoon bridges did not show up until much later, giving Lee time to rush to Fredericksburg and began to set up defenses on the hill surrounding the city.
Lee now anticipated the arrival of Burnside’s pontoon bridges, so to delay the Federals’ crossing further and buy him time to better entrench, he stationed Gen. William Barksdale and his Mississippi Brigade in the city to oppose the Yankee’s crossing the river.
Under the cover of early morning fog on Dec. 11, 1862, Federal engineers began the work of putting the pontoon bridges across the river. As the fog lifted, Barksdale’s men opened fire on the unarmed engineers. In response, Federal artillery opened fire from across the river and pounded the city.
Unable to blast the Confederates away from the banks of the river, the Federals sent the 7th Michigan, 19th Massachusetts and the 89th New York Infantry regiments across the river in pontoon boats in the first opposed river crossing assault in American warfare. Think of it as a miniature version of the landings on Normandy Beach during D-Day in WWII.
Once the Federals established a foothold on the Fredericksburg side of the river, the real battle for the city began.
Barksdale’s men, finally pushed back from the river, began taking up positions in houses and fighting from door-step to door-step. But more reinforcements and the completion of the pontoon bridges meant the Federal’s growing numbers would overwhelm the Confederates.
Barksdale withdrew under the cover of darkness and joined Lee, now heavily entrenched, on the hills surrounding the city.
This is just a short version of the real Battle of Fredericksburg. If you want to hear the full story from someone who knows a lot more about the subject than me, the Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will present “Barksdale and the Street Fighting at Fredericksburg,” with historian Frank O’Reilly on Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. in room 219 at the Eastman Employee Center located at 400 S. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport.
The event is free to the public.
O’Reilly received both his BA and MA degrees in American history with a concentration in early American military history and Civil War studies. He did his undergraduate work at Washington & Lee University before joining the National Park Service at the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park. He worked briefly at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and then returned to Fredericksburg as a historian in 1990. O’Reilly also served as an historical consultant for the city of Fredericksburg.
He has written numerous articles on the Civil War and Mexican War for national and international journals; and introductions to quite a few books. He released his first book on the Fredericksburg Campaign titled, “Stonewall Jackson at Fredericksburg,” in 1993. He has appeared in quite a few documentaries, on CSPAN, and lectured extensively on military history to audiences around the world, including several conferences in the United Kingdom at Oxford. He served as the Sesquicentennial special events coordinator for the Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, and the Overland Campaign’s 150th anniversary commemorations.
His latest book, “The Fredericksburg Campaign: Winter War on the Rappahannock,” received a 2003 nomination for the Pulitzer Prize in Letters, and has won the 2002 Capital District (Albany, NY) Book Award; the 2003 James I. Robertson, Jr. Book Award; the 2004 Daniel Laney Book Award; and the 2004 Richard Barksdale Harwell Book Award.
O’Reilly is currently researching a book on the Battle of Malvern Hill and the Seven Days’ Campaign around Richmond.