About Scott Adams, the white male creator of the (once) popular “Dilbert” comic strip, The Washington Post wrote: “On his Feb. 22 episode of ‘Real Coffee With Scott Adams,’ the creator of the comic strip ‘Dilbert’ decided to riff on a much-criticized Rasmussen poll and promote a type of segregation. He declared that Black Americans are part of a ‘hate group’ and urged White people to ‘get the hell away from Black people.’ ”

National Public Radio condemned Adams’ “racist rant.” His distributor dropped him after several outlets, including the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post, stopped carrying the strip. Adams later said his comments were “hyperbole,” but the damage was done.

