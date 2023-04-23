column3

Democrats push the “America is systemically racist” lie because they want blacks to feel angry, oppressed and discriminated against. What’s the upside? It guarantees Democrats get a near-monolithic black vote. Democrats tell blacks that in the quest for “social justice” and “equity,” the Democrats wear the white hat and Republicans wear the black hat.

It is a lie, without which Democrats cannot win presidential elections.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk show host. To find out more about Larry Elder, visit www.LarryElder.com.

