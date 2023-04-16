Polls suggest Republicans fared poorly during the 2022 midterms over the issue of abortion. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, putting the matter back to the states where it belongs, and where it was through all of America’s history until 1973.

This infuriates many female and young voters who consider “access to abortion a right.” Republicans have not figured out a way of dealing with this political disadvantage. If the minds of pro-abortion believers cannot be changed, they can perhaps be convinced that those who disagree come to this debate in good faith, and not as “anti-women.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk show host. To find out more about Larry Elder visit www.LarryElder.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you