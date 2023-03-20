column3

I took a flight from Los Angeles to Minneapolis and was picked up at the airport by a black driver. His name is Davis. He looked mid-20s, but it turned out he was 39. He was charming, soft-spoken, friendly and became talkative once he realized I wanted to talk.

During the drive to my hotel, he told me he liked sports. I asked whether he knew the Los Angeles Lakers were originally based in Minneapolis. He was surprised.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk show host.

