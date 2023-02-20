column3

During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, he got booed after accusing “some” Republicans of seeking to “sunset” some of the so-called entitlements. Biden said: “Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans ... want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. ... Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal.”

It is certainly true that President George W. Bush set up a bipartisan commission to address the long-term problem with Social Security solvency. Their 2002 report proposed allowing workers to devote a portion of their Social Security contribution to a private account to invest, for example, in the stock market for a better rate of return.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk show host.