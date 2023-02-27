column3

While I regularly appear on Fox News — CNN and MSNBC rarely ask — I do not and never have worked for Fox.

One recent Saturday morning, I watched the CNN “Michael Smerconish Show.” I’ve always thought of Smerconish as fairer than most, at least by CNN standards. For example, he interviewed me during my campaign for governor and introduced me as a “Trump Republican.” To this I said, “I am a Republican. I voted for Romney in 2012. I voted for McCain in 2008. Was I supposed to vote for Biden or Hillary?” Why call me a “Trump Republican” unless the label is designed to disparage my candidacy? He apologized. Like I said, Smerconish is fairer than most.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk show host.