It became national, indeed, international news that five Memphis police officers grabbed, punched, beat, pepper-sprayed and stun-gunned a black suspect, named Tyre Nichols, who later died at the hospital. A picture of him in his hospital bed showing his swollen, battered and bloodied face went viral on social media.

The city police chief, a black female, said she was disgusted: “In my 36 years ... I would have to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more horrified and disgusted, sad ... and, to some degree, confused.” The cops were fired; all face second-degree murder charges.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host.

