Yesterday was Election Day for county offices and the primary election for state and federal offices. As I turn in this column, I don’t know how Richard Venable fared against his two challengers, Val Edwards and Bobby Bowers. I don’t know whom the Democrats picked among three choices — Jason Martin, JB Smiley Jr. and Carnita Atwater — to oppose Gov. Bill Lee in November.
I don’t know which two of the three candidates survived the contested County Commission race where Republican nominees Joe Carr and Joe McMurray were opposed by Randall Bowers, an independent, in a race in which two seats were open. There was a contested constable’s position up for grabs in District 1. I don’t know (or really care) who won that, either.
Of course, I will know, as will you, by the time you read this, the results of all of these races. But I don’t know now. What I do know is, that unless there was a big Election Day turnout, which I think was unlikely, voter turnout was light.
If you read this column, you read this newspaper, and probably remember the report published early this week that Sullivan County ranked 94th out of 95 counties in early voting turnout. Neighboring Washington County, where the county mayor race was much noisier and expensive than the race here, was not much better, ranking somewhere in the 80s.
So, what drove the low turnout? Mostly the fact that so many positions were uncontested.
Here in Sullivan County, the positions of sheriff, highway commissioner, register of deeds, county clerk, county trustee, circuit judge (two seats), chancellor, criminal court judge, general sessions judge (several seats), circuit court clerk, board of education, and all but one of the seats on the County Commission were uncontested. Gov. Lee and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger had no opposition in the Republican primary. In the Democratic primary, Cameron Parsons was unopposed to oppose Harshbarger.
The rest of the ballot consisted of “retention” votes for Tennessee Supreme Court justices and appeals court judges, who, after having been appointed by the governor and confirmed by the General Assembly, must face the voters every eight years. This year, there is no effort under way to unseat any of these judges.
All of this adds up to not much interest and a low turnout. Observers could see this coming in May, in which there were several contested races for county offices in the Republican primary, but no one running at all on the Democratic side. At least for now, the Democratic Party has all but disappeared in Sullivan County. Those of us with long memories know that was not always the case.
Another factor driving down turnout, at least potentially, is that neither of Tennessee’s two seats in the U.S. Senate are up for grabs this year. Marsha Blackburn will not come up for reelection until 2024, and Bill Hagerty will not face the voters until 2026. Nor is 2022 a presidential election year, which always creates more interest in all races.
Thus, it appears that a relatively small number of voters (the May primaries didn’t have big turnouts either) will decide who our county legislators, administrators and judiciary will be. That this is the case does not mean those positions will be filled with subpar people. Certainly not.
But it’s still a shame.
Anyone who follows national, state and local news knows that there are plenty of issues at all levels that deserve the attention of an informed and interested electorate. These include issues of taxation, education and law enforcement. Right now, it’s hard to know our prospective officeholders’ positions on some these issues because there hasn’t been much public debate about them.
That’s not for lack of willing media coverage. Our local media all cover local issues. But it doesn’t take a graduate degree in journalism or mass communications to figure out that uncontested elections are not the hottest news stories that ever were or ever will be. But you still should have voted, and need to vote in November.
The late Robert A. Heinlein wrote in his novel, “Time Enough for Love,” “If you are part of a society that votes, then do so. There may be no candidates and no measures you want to vote for ... but there are certain to be ones you want to vote against. In case of doubt, vote against. By this rule you will rarely go wrong.”
Good advice.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at