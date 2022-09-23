column2

A week ago, I went to a breakfast at the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce for Chamber Life Members and for its past presidents and past board chairs, as part of the chamber’s celebration of its 75th anniversary. Part of the program was each past officeholder sharing his or her most significant memory of that person’s time in office.

I had to leave early because I was called away to a meeting. This meant, to my regret, that I missed many of the stories. But I really enjoyed the ones I heard, and listening started a train of thought about the positive changes in Kingsport over the years, many of them driven by the efforts of the chamber and its members.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.