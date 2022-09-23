A week ago, I went to a breakfast at the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce for Chamber Life Members and for its past presidents and past board chairs, as part of the chamber’s celebration of its 75th anniversary. Part of the program was each past officeholder sharing his or her most significant memory of that person’s time in office.
I had to leave early because I was called away to a meeting. This meant, to my regret, that I missed many of the stories. But I really enjoyed the ones I heard, and listening started a train of thought about the positive changes in Kingsport over the years, many of them driven by the efforts of the chamber and its members.
It’s important to remember these milestones because folks around here (and I guess elsewhere) want to spend their time bemoaning everything they think we don’t have.
Bill Bovender spoke of the referendum in 1992 to approve an increase in the local sales tax so that Kingsport could build a conference center. At the time, Kingsport had no such venue. We made do with the Civic Center, sometimes the Dobyns-Bennett Dome, and the Ramada Inn on Stone Drive. The city was missing out on hosting events of all kinds.
The referendum passed by a wide margin, and the result was the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. (The hotel is separately owned and managed.) I don’t see how anyone can dispute the benefits this facility has brought to Kingsport and to the entire region. In 2017, the Tennessee Bar Association held its annual convention there.
For most of my life, it would have been unthinkable for a professional association to hold such an event here or anywhere in the Tri-Cities. The TBA had always come to Asheville, North Carolina (!), Knoxville or Chattanooga when its convention was held in East Tennessee before.
But now, MeadowView is the best convention venue in the state, unless one of the new hotels in Nashville has matched it. As a result, professional and trade associations are coming here, sporting events are coming here, and local events such as the chamber’s own annual dinner are held there. No one else in the region has anything like it.
John Williams, who was chamber president in 2000, reminded us of how the downsizing by Eastman Chemical in 1999 created so much angst. I recalled when I heard him that an ETSU economist had written that “Christmas has been canceled in Kingsport.” But local leaders like then-Mayor Jeanette Blazier, with the assistance of the chamber, got busy, and the city added 3,000 new jobs the next year. No one else around here did as well.
Several of the past presidents talked about Fun Fest. Alderman Paul Montgomery reminded us that the chamber sued Dollywood in 2002 over use of the name. That was an amusing story, but the serious point remains that Fun Fest has been a long-running summer festival that has continued to succeed when others’ attempts to duplicate it have failed.
Right around the time Fun Fest was getting off the ground in the early 1980s, Kingsport created an Industrial Development Board, an instrumentality that is able to finance private development in ways the city itself cannot. It is now usually called the Kingsport Economic Development Board in recognition of its financing of business development that is not strictly speaking “industrial.” Business leaders, including those who held office in the chamber, were instrumental in getting the KEDB off the ground.
Now, anyone can look around town and see the fruits of its work, from apartment complexes to retail shopping to light industry.
Keith Wilson was not able to attend the meeting, so we don’t know what he would have chosen as his memory. But he was instrumental in the creation of the “Educate and Grow” scholarships that became the inspiration for the college and trade school scholarships we now know as the Tennessee Promise, and in the creation of the Kingsport Academic Village. Our business leadership, most of whom have been active in our chamber of commerce, have been present at the creation of all of these things.
The point of this column is not just to celebrate the accomplishments of community business leaders like Bovender, Williams, Montgomery and Wilson, acting through the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, although these have been real and are many. The real point is to make us glad of what we have here in Kingsport, none of which happened by accident.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at