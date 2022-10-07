column2

There have been some recent headlines about Vanderbilt University Medical Center performing “gender affirming” procedures for minors. Based on reports, the available treatments include prescribing “puberty blockers” (drugs designed to delay the onset of puberty), hormones, and surgical procedures including performing double mastectomies on teenage girls. VUMC admits to providing such services but says no provider it employs is obligated to provide such “treatment” if it’s contrary to that provider’s conscience.

Gov. Bill Lee called for VUMC’s gender affirming services to be investigated by the Tennessee Department of Health. Some members of the Legislature want to enact legislation prohibiting such “therapies,” whether performed with or without parental consent.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.