There have been some recent headlines about Vanderbilt University Medical Center performing “gender affirming” procedures for minors. Based on reports, the available treatments include prescribing “puberty blockers” (drugs designed to delay the onset of puberty), hormones, and surgical procedures including performing double mastectomies on teenage girls. VUMC admits to providing such services but says no provider it employs is obligated to provide such “treatment” if it’s contrary to that provider’s conscience.
Gov. Bill Lee called for VUMC’s gender affirming services to be investigated by the Tennessee Department of Health. Some members of the Legislature want to enact legislation prohibiting such “therapies,” whether performed with or without parental consent.
There has evidently been a surge of cases of “gender dysphoria” in Tennessee and across the country. The dictionary definition of “dysphoria” is “a state of unease or general dissatisfaction with life.” Adolescents are prone to dysphoria. When coupled with “gender,” it means that a child or adolescent is uncomfortable with being a male or female, as the case may be, and thinks she or he would be happier as a member of the opposite sex.
These days driven by social media and sometimes by school teachers (often without telling parents), it is an affliction to which adolescent girls are particularly prone. The Diagnostic Statistical Manual used by mental health professionals used to call it “gender disorder” but changed the term to “dysphoria” a number of years ago. I will address the probable reason for this step below.
Whatever its causes, there’s no reason to doubt that gender dysphoria exists. The real question is what should be done to remedy it. For years, the answer was to treat the condition as an emotional disorder and address it with counseling therapy and the guarded use of antidepressants. Some still advocate that approach. Nowadays, the health care community tends to advocate treating the condition by affirming it, and help the suffering adolescent become what he or she thinks they want to be.
Hence, offering puberty blockers to delay the development of sexual maturity, estrogen or testosterone to introduce male or female hormones, and ultimately, surgical removal of breasts or genitalia. When an adult wishes such radical and irreversible procedures, then it is that person’s choice; and if that person develops “buyer’s remorse,” then it’s his or her problem. We can feel sympathy but can’t assign blame to any third person.
With children, it’s different. Parents in particular and society in general have some responsibility to protect them, even from themselves. The “scientific” basis for gender affirming therapy is at best open to question. By that, I do not mean to suggest that it can’t be performed. Certainly it can, has been, and is being done now. But whether it results in happier, better adjusted individuals is debatable. There is a great deal of evidence that it does not.
One thing should not be debatable. There is no procedure, no treatment, no therapy that will turn a biological man into a woman, or a woman into a man. Bodies can be mutilated in an effort to create the appearance of a man or a woman, but the end result is never change from one biological sex to the other.
What I’ve just written is fact. It is “science.” All the trendy blather that gender is a societal construct, or that there are multiple genders, or that one’s gender can be changed whimsically depending on mood, doesn’t change anything.
It is “pretend science” and not real science.
For the past two years, we’ve been subjected to preaching to “follow the science,” only to learn that the health care bureaucrats and politicians had not been basing their prescriptions on science at all, but rather on their own policy preferences. So, just because a doctor or clinic or hospital offers or even advocates something, I don’t automatically believe it.
Why are such risky and irreversible treatments and procedures being offered to minors in the first place?
Follow the money. Every time puberty blockers are prescribed, someone makes money. Every time hormones are prescribed, someone makes money. Every time someone’s body is altered surgically, someone makes money.
Why is it uncool to call gender confusion a disorder, but okay to keep it in the DSM as a type of dysphoria? So insurance companies will pay for the treatments, silly. What did you think?
So, it seems to me the governor and the legislature are right to be concerned about what is being done to children. The exact legislation needed is subject to debate. The concern is not.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at