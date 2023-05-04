Lundberg, Hulsey file bill to exempt certain drivers from wireless prohibition

State Sen. Jon Lundberg

 Jed DeKalb

Last week marked National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and it provided an opportunity to examine the rights our victims of crime are guaranteed. Frankly, in Tennessee, I think those rights fall short, and it’s why I support Marsy’s Law.

Marsy’s Law guarantees equal and enforceable rights for crime victims across Tennessee. You might be shocked that the rights outlined in Marsy’s Law are not already in place — the right for a victim to be notified of the release of an abuser, the right to be notified about proceedings and be vocal in those proceedings, the right to be treated with dignity and respect through the judicial process.

Sen. Jon Lundberg represents District 4 in the Tennessee Senate, which includes Hawkins and Sullivan counties.

