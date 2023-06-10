Over the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to learn a lot about foster care. In Tennessee, there are over 7,000 children in the foster care system and thousands of families across the state who find the heart to reach out to children when their families falter.
Despite fictional stereotypes, foster parents are almost never the money-hungry meanies of novels and movies.
That’s the thing about fictional stereotypes — they’re fictional and they’re stereotypes. The truth is that the overwhelming majority of foster parents are willing to sacrifice for the sake of another’s child in ways that most of us just aren’t.
Foster parents are in fact amazing and courageous. They are among the many unsung heroes in our world that somebody should finally sing a song about.
And while the numbers around the foster care system are difficult to hear and those serving within the foster care system are easy to admire, it still all comes down to a child who is in need of a home because the one they’re in is failing them.
There can be all kinds of arguments about the structural issues that produce such a need or even the societal ills that eventually lead to it. And it’s easy to imagine a robust discussion about the essentialness of treating the causes and not just the symptoms. People do like to hear themselves talk.
But in this case, the issues and the ills, as well as the symptoms and the causes, may all find common ground in the very same place. Because if you ask a foster parent what kinds of questions a child asks when they first find themselves in foster care, likely as not, they’ll tell you that quite simply a child wants to know who they belong to.
We live and we learn. And if we live long enough, we’ll discover that we’ve just begun to learn. I think they call that wisdom.
Sometimes even at an advanced age, we find ourselves saying, “oh.” By the way, “oh” is wisdom’s favorite word. And a child’s question is often the source of an “oh,” especially one about belonging.
If you look up the word “belong,” the definitions are unsatisfying. Your easily accessible online dictionary will use phrases like: “to be suitable” or “be the property of.”
But trying to define the word “belong” is sort of like trying to define the word “home.” Phrases like “one’s place of residence” or “social unit” don’t really do the trick either.
There is a depth to the notion of belonging that words don’t stretch far enough to plumb. We know what it means though. We know it like we know the warmth of a wood-burning stove or the smell of honeysuckle on a soft breeze.
We know it beyond words. Just imagine if we didn’t.
The most unreasonable voices are always the loudest. We all have a tendency to feign certainty and fear doubt. And it’s always easier to avoid what’s harder. This combination of frailties does not serve us well. It tends to create a singularity of perspective and a zealotry of ideas.
In other words, it separates us. It divides us. And it steals our joy. It also becomes the enemy of belonging. None of that is what this column will be about. We’re just not going to do it. Instead, every other Sunday, I hope to meet you here to laugh, to think, and to celebrate who and what is good.
We’ll follow four basic principles which are born of our region and help to make it both unique and extraordinary, those being: to be kind, to try hard, to tell the truth, and to remember that we are no better than anyone else and no worse either.
For those who have read this column before, let me just say thank you, and it’s good to be back. Please be patient. I’ve been away and haven’t written in awhile. It’s fair to say that I’m a little rusty.
For those I’m just meeting, welcome. I am happy you are here and would love for you to come back. My hope is that as we laugh, think and celebrate the good together, amongst it all, we’ll be able to find at least a little bit of belonging that we can share with both child and grown-up alike.
Jeff McCord is president of Northeast State Community College.