There are two kinds of people in this world: those who self-checkout and those who don’t. I’m far more the latter than the former. First, I am woefully inept at executing the checkout procedure on my own. I always seem to end up needing human assistance anyway. And second, I enjoy the personal interaction with someone doing their job. Seeing people at work is heartening.
There are two more kinds of people in this world: those who categorize people into two kinds of people and those who know better than that.
But no matter what category we find ourselves, the notion of a job, of doing work, transcends them all. And doing work, or the lack thereof, has become a talking point in our community and across the country. So, let’s talk about it, too.
My apologies though, this is once again a two-part column. Feel free to bow out now, no hard feelings. But hopefully, if you hang there, it will be worth the long read.
It’s an old refrain that people are lazy and just don’t want to work these days. It’s that simple. And though it sounds like a “get off my lawn” kind of comment, there is some truth in it. But it’s also not “that simple.”
Back when times were easy and the word “pandemic” was regulated to far-off lands and history books, our region as well as the country was facing a workforce problem known as the “skills gap.” Companies across our great land could not find workers who had the skills, mostly technical, to do the jobs that they had available.
Jobs like welders, maintenance technicians, electricians, industrial operators, pipefitters, machinists, and on and on went unfilled. There was a “gap” between the skills people had and the ones employers most needed.
It was not a surprise really. For 30 or 40 years, our society discouraged and even disparaged these types of “hands-on” jobs and their educational pathways. And when the baby boomers who knew how to fix things and build stuff began to retire, we didn’t have anyone capable of replacing them. It was a serious economic problem that threatened the prosperity of our nation.
Let me stop here for a moment to better explain the types of jobs we are talking about. We hear all the time nowadays that not everybody needs to go to college — inferring that people who don’t go to college can do these hands-on jobs instead; further inferring that if they aren’t college material, they can settle for something less.
It’s just a more subtle way of discouraging and even disparaging these jobs and their educational pathways. And even worse than that, it’s just plain wrong. The vast majority of people doing these types of jobs do have to go to college, whether it be through a technical degree or certificate program at Northeast State, a pathway through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, or an apprenticeship program, many of which take four years.
Continued and intensive learning after high school, which is what college is supposed to be, can occur in more ways than one. To put a final point on it, I have spent over a decade going to college. That is nearly 20% of my life. I did pretty well at it, too. It has served me well.
And I can say with certainty that I’m not smart enough to do these “hands-on” jobs. I don’t have the cognitive capability or the spatial capacity to earn a decent living that way. My hands just don’t connect with my head deeply enough. Thank goodness there was another path for me that no one told me was lesser.
Okay, I’ve stepped off my soap box for the moment. We can now return to our regularly scheduled column.
After the pandemic, we were still trying to close the skills gap, but we also had stumbled upon another problem, or rather a full set of them. People were not returning to the workforce. High school graduates were not going to college, in whatever form, at the same rates, the baby boomers were financially well off enough to finally exit the workforce in large numbers, and the growth in working age population was stagnant to decreasing.
This all resulted in decreased workforce participation rates, within our region and across the country. There was a gap between the number of people available to work and the number of jobs needing to be filled. And that’s where we find ourselves today. We have the twin troubles of the “skills gap” and the “people gap.” And while it has abated somewhat, these troubles are not going away anytime soon.
Next column, we’ll talk about how our region, so accustomed to troubles, is working to overcome them.