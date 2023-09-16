column2

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who self-checkout and those who don’t. I’m far more the latter than the former. First, I am woefully inept at executing the checkout procedure on my own. I always seem to end up needing human assistance anyway. And second, I enjoy the personal interaction with someone doing their job. Seeing people at work is heartening.

There are two more kinds of people in this world: those who categorize people into two kinds of people and those who know better than that.

Jeff McCord lives and works in the Kingsport area. You can email him at jdmccord@charter.net.

