Socrates was a Greek philosopher who lived about 2,500 years ago. He is widely thought of as the father of Western philosophy. And what that means really is that if you happened to grow up in a westernized culture like the United States, Socrates is responsible, in a fairly substantial way, for how you go about thinking. Honestly, it does sound a little bit ridiculous that some guy in a toga who lived that long ago would have anything to do with what goes on in the minds of the people of Northeast Tennessee today. But spend a little time reading about Socrates, or more importantly his students, and I think you’ll be convinced. It’s a little scary, or maybe humbling is a better word, to find out that all those original thoughts we keep having in our heads may have in fact started in someone else’s.

Socrates was not an easy guy to like. He questioned everyone incessantly. He didn’t have a real job. And let’s just say he wasn’t a regular at the bathhouse. He earned meals by having conversations with people who were brave enough to learn from him. He was made fun of relentlessly and eventually brought up on charges of corrupting the youth of Athens.

Jeff McCord lives and works in the Kingsport area. You can email him at jdmccord@charter.net.

