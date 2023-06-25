Socrates was a Greek philosopher who lived about 2,500 years ago. He is widely thought of as the father of Western philosophy. And what that means really is that if you happened to grow up in a westernized culture like the United States, Socrates is responsible, in a fairly substantial way, for how you go about thinking. Honestly, it does sound a little bit ridiculous that some guy in a toga who lived that long ago would have anything to do with what goes on in the minds of the people of Northeast Tennessee today. But spend a little time reading about Socrates, or more importantly his students, and I think you’ll be convinced. It’s a little scary, or maybe humbling is a better word, to find out that all those original thoughts we keep having in our heads may have in fact started in someone else’s.
Socrates was not an easy guy to like. He questioned everyone incessantly. He didn’t have a real job. And let’s just say he wasn’t a regular at the bathhouse. He earned meals by having conversations with people who were brave enough to learn from him. He was made fun of relentlessly and eventually brought up on charges of corrupting the youth of Athens.
At the time, jury trials consisted of two votes. One for the guilt or innocence of the defendant and if found guilty one for the type of punishment. After being voted guilty, Socrates was allowed to address the jury after which more people voted to put him to death than voted him guilty. He was definitely not a win-friends-and-influence-people kind of a guy. But he was the kind of guy who shaped the thought of entire cultures.
John the Baptist was a prophet who lived a little over 2,000 years ago. Whatever our religious affiliation may be, it’s undeniable that John told his contemporaries that the world was about to change, and it did.
But John wasn’t the kind of guy who you would introduce to your daughter. He was sort of a wild man, who ate bugs and didn’t know the definition of formal attire. He also yelled a lot and had no respect for authority. And so, with little fanfare and no opportunity to present his case to a jury, he was beheaded. But while he was alive, John told whoever would listen that the world was one way now and would be another way soon. And whether he ate bugs or not, John was right.
Ignaz Semmelweis was a Hungarian doctor who lived a little over 150 years ago. Ignaz worked in a maternity clinic during a time when a mother’s death in childbirth was not uncommon.
But through keen observation and some experimentation, Ignaz figured out that by washing both doctors’ hands and their instruments, deaths could be dramatically reduced.
It’s fair to say that Ignaz was not very tactful in sharing his new discovery. He berated and belittled anyone who would not accept the idea and became such a pariah that he eventually got fired. Ignaz ended up being committed to a mental asylum where he died. Of course, mothers kept dying as well. Because despite his abrupt manner, or maybe because of it, Ignaz spoke to reality.
We all know the phrase that we shouldn’t shoot the messenger because of the message. But perhaps even more true is the notion that we shouldn’t shoot the message because of the messenger.
There are people who are different than us as well as people we don’t particularly like very much, and others who are just hard to get along with. But history tells us that those are the people who just may tell us the things we need to hear.
And for our own good, we need to have a conversation with exactly those people.
As unpleasant as it may be, we need to try to listen. Knowledge cares less about decorum than it does about truth. We should as well.