Last summer, I was in the pool with my grandson. We were just kind of chilling, treading water, looking at the clouds, and talking about Legos. There was gap in the conversation that neither of us felt the need to fill, until my grandson decided to bridge the silence by asking me if I would be dead when he was in college.

I told him that I needed to do a little math in my head, before saying that I thought that I had a pretty good shot at not being dead when he was in college and just might be able to not be dead until his graduation. He seemed satisfied with the answer, and asked if I thought a shark could beat up an alligator.

Jeff McCord lives and works in the Kingsport area. You can email him at jdmccord@charter.net.

