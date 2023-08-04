Last summer, I was in the pool with my grandson. We were just kind of chilling, treading water, looking at the clouds, and talking about Legos. There was gap in the conversation that neither of us felt the need to fill, until my grandson decided to bridge the silence by asking me if I would be dead when he was in college.
I told him that I needed to do a little math in my head, before saying that I thought that I had a pretty good shot at not being dead when he was in college and just might be able to not be dead until his graduation. He seemed satisfied with the answer, and asked if I thought a shark could beat up an alligator.
That’s the sort of question that can get you thinking. Not the one about the shark and the alligator, but the other one, the math question. As the adage goes, “The days are long, and the years are short.” It’s just the way the math works out. The only variables are the constants.
Now, wait a minute. I hear a voice inside my head saying that I can’t just say things like, “The only variables are the constants” and then move along, because nobody knows what I’m talking about. I won’t say what the voice sounds like, but just know that I’ve loved its source for a very long time. So, let me explain.
What makes a life unique are not the varying whims of happenstance, because those befall everyone in some form or another. What makes a life our life are the foundations upon which it is built. In the end, how the math works out, the sum total of the equation, comes down to the things we hold fast, the things that don’t change among the ever-shifting swirl of those that do.
Between different lives, the only variables are the constants. And though it is more than presumptuous of me to offer any ideas as to what those might be, I’m going to do it anyway, mostly because I need to be reminded of them myself.
So, for our consideration, I offer three constants that should help increase the sum total of all our equations.
Be kind. Everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle. This is both old wisdom and present reality. Kindness costs us nothing, but our lack of it could cost someone else quite a bit. A smile, an encouraging word, or an attentive ear has healing power. It is truly amazing the impact we can have on others with just a little kindness. Being kind is an outward expression of gratefulness. And in the end, a grateful life is always a better life.
Try hard. Things don’t always work out. Accomplishments elude us and trophies go unclaimed. But a person who gives effort, who truly cares about what they are doing, who tries hard, is not subject to the emotional roller coaster of determining self-worth by wins and losses.
Instead, they are buoyed by an internal integrity that allows them to win or to lose with honor. In the equation of life, a person who tries hard multiplies not only the good they do for others, but also the good that grows inside themselves.
Tell the truth. This is different than being honest. Being honest means that we don’t say what isn’t. Telling the truth means that we speak to what is. It takes a belief that there is truth to tell the truth. And as evidenced throughout history, that belief can cost us. But if the truth makes us mad, it’s not the truth’s fault. A life without truth is like an explorer without a compass. We walk, and we walk, and we wonder why we never get anywhere.
Thank you for hearing me out. I hope that in some small way these words have helped you with your math. And by the way, according to my in-depth internet research, the consensus is that a shark can beat up an alligator. Who would have thought it.